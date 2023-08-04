‘Barbie’: This is why Margot Robbie doesn’t have an Instagram account – Cine News

Margot Robbie is the star of the moment because of her participation in ‘Barbie’, that’s why fanatics are interested in knowing more about her personal life, however, everyone is facing the same problem, she has Instagram don’t have an account

barbie The film, written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks due to its feminist discourse, which has caused discomfort to many viewers, mainly male. But if something matches with the majority of the public. this is a great acting job by margot robbie or Ryan Gosling, Who proved to be perfect like Barbie and Ken which is why many people are interested in knowing his personal life.

Cinemas on the ground were painted pink, but also on the internet, where many videos and memes of the film surfaced, from Mojo Dojo Casa House to the crossover with Cillian Murphy. oppenheimer, However, all fans faced the same problem, none of the heroes had Instagram accounts or other active social networksSomething that is actually very common among Hollywood celebrities.

Social networks are considered a way for fanatics to interact with their idols and learn more about their intimate or professional lives without any inhibitions. Sometimes it also becomes a medium of attacks and criticism which can affect the mental health of the artists., Faced with this situation, there are also people who prefer to stay away from the Internet, as is the case with Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega or Emma Stone.

Every actor has their own reasons for staying away from social networks and while Margot Robbie immersed herself in the digital world, He preferred to keep his life away from the internet and in 2021 he announced his comeback with an Instagram post, In this, the actress shared a photo in which she celebrated the victory. promising young lady at the Oscar Awards. In the publication I wrote:

Leaving social networks for now, check out @luckychapentertainment if you’re interested, otherwise, hold off for now!

The Birds of Prey actress has always kept her life private, even going public in 2016 with her commitment to producer Thomas Ackerley, to whom she is currently married. Also, you are very buried in memes and trends and the internet, so we have no doubt that you have a false account, Like the time a fake profile was created on Twitter for his role in El Escandalo. Now you know and you don’t have to waste time searching for Robbie’s signals on social networks.