(CNN) — During its first days in theaters, “Barbie” raised US$337 million worldwide in Tequila, the biggest opening weekend of 2023 ever. But even before the figures arrived, “Barbie” was a commercial success.

The film was generating excitement for months thanks to a star-studded cast, a beloved director, dazzling aesthetic and an endless array of Barbie-themed merchandise.

In June, brand strategist Moshe Isaakian began following Official Associations on Twitter. A tour through its line shows, among other things: a game console, a pair of shoes, a hotel, a house, an insurance ad, a candle, carpet, nail polish, skates, a toy car, a lonchera, Dog clothes, a hair clip and several other items bearing the Barbie logo, painted hot pink.

Isakian has published about 50 associations. That is, almost literally, Mitad: Mattel, maker of the iconic toy, has signed more than 100 brand agreements for the film, which is distributed by Warner Bros. (CNN and Warner Bros. are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery).

For marketing experts, “Barbie” has become a great opportunity: an upbeat and cheery way to acquire new customers of all ages and remain culturally relevant. It’s always a good opportunity, but especially so in the current climate, where even apparently benign marketing campaigns can become controversial.

And it’s not often that one event gets as much attention as a movie premiere.

“We live in such a fragmented world that it’s really difficult to keep track of events,” says Tim Calkins, associate president of the marketing department for Kellogg’s Escuela Day Administration at Northwestern University. “These shared moments, when they become really fashionable, have enormous power”.

barbie effect

In some bars and restaurants, the Barbie craze has drawn huge crowds of customers.

In the spring, when Barbie memes began making their splash on the Internet, the Wonder Garten team, an open-air beer and event space in Washington, DC, began to take notice.

Around the same time, we started planning Barbie parties: festivities with themed cocktails, pink food, and lots of opportunities to showcase Barbicore acts in an Instagram-friendly venue that also included life-size Barbies and Ken boxes.

“We expected a huge turnout and we got a huge turnout,” says Lena Chavez, Wonder Garten’s assistant manager.

Meanwhile, minorities have used associations to increase product sales.

The homesick candle maker is selling a Barbie Dreamhouse candle featuring sweet peony, rose and pink jasmine, and other scents. According to Lauren McCord, Homesick’s general manager, Selling increased sales in June by 39% year over year. And the biggest portion comes from new customers: More than 70% of DreamHouse’s purchases were made by new customers.

The Barbie brand is especially powerful because it appeals to multiple generations, according to Kristi Nordheim, associate professor of marketing at Georgetown University’s McDonough Business School.

While marketing Barbie products to adults, large retailers can get them to buy similar products for children.

“The priest, or possibly other family members, would control whether this product would enter or not,” he says. With Barbie products that appeal to adults, marketing experts are “getting that interactivity, that bond between adults and kids”, which can also be used as a selling point.







Gap can benefit from this aspect of marketing. The clothing retailer offers a Barbie line that includes T-shirts, jackets and more with Gap and Barbie brands for both kids and adults. A singer from Gap indicated that the collection was “making a splash across all categories”. The relationship between Gap and Mattel runs deep: This baby, Gap, announced that its new CEO would be Richard Dixon, who currently serves as Mattel’s president and director of operations.

Looking back, and with Tequila’s large numbers in their knowledge, it seems clear why so many companies wanted to work with “Barbie”.

However, the related products were conceived and released long before the release of the film, when it was likely that it would not have received such a good response. During this period of uncertainty, it is possible that he was reassured by a large number of associations.

In other words, if “Barbie” were to fail, they would all fall together.

strength in numbers

There are many ways that “Barbie” got it wrong. The Muneca itself has a checkered history and, with its inhuman proportions, has been accused of upholding unrealistic standards of beauty. Plus, movies in general aren’t a safe financial bet: Aside from advances like “Barbie” and Oppenheimer, tequila sales have been disappointing and a slow comeback after theaters closed during the pandemic.

And there was no guarantee that people would like the film. Some may still view Barbie as anti-feminist or anti-male, and this movie is nothing more than a massive corporate effort to boost sales of Muñeca. It’s possible that others have been put off by the relentless marketing, especially for a film with a message that (spoiler alert) people don’t need to buy a product to feel good about themselves. And then there’s also the fact that “Barbie” was directed by a woman and marketed to women, which may have inspired the online trolls.

For brand partners, says David Reibstein, professor of marketing at the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, “there was a real risk that this movie was going to totally bomb.” But that risk was “diminished by the fact that other people were doing it.” And if we see each other badly, we are not alone.

But if there have been calls to boycott the film, it doesn’t seem to have made much of an impact on them. Now, with everything that comes with Barbie, marketing experts might be at a loss if they stay away.

“I believe there is a risk of not doing so”, Rebstein says. “If you’re a minority and you see other minorities do it, you know you should get in the car…and don’t miss any Barbie hellos you can”. At this stage, it may mean using the success of “Barbie” to market pre-existing hot pink products.

But with everyone entering, it becomes even more difficult to stand out.

this barbie is like all the others

If your promotion is similar to another, “limit the momentum you get because it’s more than yourself,” says Northwestern’s Calkins. For example, once you see Barbie pink nail polish, you probably won’t be surprised to see each other.

Isakian, who started the Twitter thread, believes that despite having so many partners, Mattel has been strategic in choosing its partners.

He says, “Han did a really good job of making almost every part of the movie feel tangible.”

For Reibstein, the collaboration that stood out was the Airbnb Malibu Dreamhouse. It’s free to stay at the Dreamhouse, but Airbnb only makes it available for two nights in July.

Prior to their closure, model and television personality Chrissy Teigen shared photos of herself and her family in their Instagram-compatible home, including a video boomerang wearing hot pink and Kane-inspired skates.

Nordielm marked Cold Stone Creamery’s Sugar Cotton Candy Pink Barbie as one of the most outstanding. “It’s a happy product, it’s a family product”, he says.