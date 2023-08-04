Barbie challenges the designer with a sandal she finds vulgar.

Carolina Herrera is the epitome of femininity and elegance in the fashion world, and this is what she tries to reproduce not only in her beautiful designs, but also in the advice she shares. women so that they reach the best version of themselves regardless of age.

It has drawn much criticism due to its strict rules, where it excludes many items considered basic in the wardrobe, reinforcing the idea that long skirts and high heels are ideal for a woman to look elegant afterwards. There are options. 30 years.

what is undeniable is experience carolina herrera in the world of fashion and its proximity to big icons like Cristobal Balenciaga it is Diana Vreelandfrom whom she received a major part of her education and the reason she believes that since she was a little girl, she only had the opportunity to see Sundar.

To find out why a sandal was used in the film barbie can make the stylist angry 84 years old just remember the scene where barbie She had to choose between a pink shoe and some Birkenstock sandals that would help her solve the problem she was suffering from.

This design is considered to be one of the most comfortable as well as one of the most ‘ugly’, Nevertheless, its popularity is so great that it has managed to sell even more 30 million pairs a year.

Carolina Herrera would not approve of these sandals

Carolina Herrera has her own idea of ​​comfortable shoes and there is no doubt that the brown sandals that made headlines in the movie starring Margot Robbie will be her undisputed ‘no’.

Very few people know that these sandals have been on many carpets, like any high heel, with celebrities who have worn them at events. oscar awardthanks to the actress Frances McDormandwho combined them with a dress Lover,

And its design and comfort have proved so attractive to celebrities Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz Even more Steve Jobs Who made them a part of their wardrobe. The question remained: how is it possible for fashion lovers to allow themselves to be influenced the most ‘Ugly’?

it was oliver reichertO! CEO of Birkenstockwho answered the question, and the reason was “Because they set you free”. brands like dior it is Lover already worked with these famous sandals nickname ‘Arizona’ And managed to take them on important catwalks.

The shoes that Carolina Herrera approves for maintaining beauty

There is no doubt that the character of margot robbie I fell in love with these sandals with the adjustable straps that are podiatrist approved but also with character barbie, carolina herrera disagree, because These are not exactly shoes she approves of.

Venezuelans will not accept sandals ‘Arizona’But yes pointe shoes, mules, peep toes it is t barShe likes not so much a platform, but a discreet heel that helps the wearer be comfortable enough to handle her everyday chores, but without losing her elegance.