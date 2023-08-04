Barbie almost had Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet

, IMAGE: Margot Robbie is the heroine of the film Barbie. – Disclosure/Warner

Barbie features many famous faces and some great cameos, but there are two that just didn’t quite make it: Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

Both actors appeared in director Greta Gerwig’s two previous films, Lady Bird and Little Women, and now Gerwig is talking about what it was like not having the actors in the film without your kids.

“It was always a little thing because she was producing at the time, and I’m so proud of her,” Gerwig said of Ronan, who had previously confirmed that she would star in the film. Tried to record a cameo for but failed. (via Variety). “And yes, it is wonderful. But it will be a cameo.”

“I will also do a cameo with Timmy. They both couldn’t do it and I was very upset. But I love him very much. But it was like having nothing to do without my kids. I mean, I’m not his mother, but I feel like I am,” the director continued.

More about Barbie

The synopsis reads, “A doll living in Barbieland gets kicked out for not being perfect enough and goes on an adventure in the real world.”

In addition to Margot Robbie, the cast includes Ryan Gosling (La La Land) and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as two versions of Kane; Will Ferrell as the CEO of the toy company; and America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Emma Mackey (Sex Education).

The live-action Barbie is directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig. She also co-wrote the screenplay for Marriage Story with Noah Baumbach.

The first trailer of Barbie almost took the internet by storm and the film is buzzing with anticipation.

Barbie will premiere in Brazil on July 20.

