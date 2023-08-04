“Bad Bunny” convinced the jury and ended the competition

The Bad Bunny, Bon Jovi, Victor Manuelle, and Greasy impersonators were able to look different in the final episode, “Yo Me Lambo”. Recap what happened at the ceremony.

“Yo Me Lamo” Launched Su episode number 4 El Pasado Lunes 31 de Julio. Within it, the contestants came out to showcase all their talents, such as convincing the jury with their surprising interpretations of artists who seek equality. unos quantos The copycats have completed their work in the next step And here we share more details.

“I call myself 2023”: summary of chapter 4 Chapter 4 of “Yo Me Lamo” ends in 2023. The participants tried their best; And imitators of Marco Antonio Solis, Bon Jovi, Greasy Rendon, Mosca Tse-Tse, Victor Manuelle and Bad Bunny were on their way. La Dura Lucha de “Greasy” “Greasy Rendon” surprised us with her imitation of the Colombian urban singer. Before revealing that he will continue to compete, he prompts us to comment on his difficult battle against cancer. “Bon Jovi” is on the track “Bon Jovi” surprised everyone with their rendition of ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’ and the jury decided that it would continue in the running. 6 years without haircut “Marco Antonio Solis” arrived at “I Call Myself” 2023 this July 31st and managed to persuade the jury to proceed. According to the contestant, the hair was not cut 6 years ago, which seems to be worth it. The imitator of Moska Tse-Tse invites everyone to “I call myself” 2023 to dedicate his participation to his mother and participate in the calling. Fortunately, he managed to convince the jurors and proceeded. “Victor Manuel” Thank God Victor Manuelle’s imitator managed to convince the jury of “I Call You” 2023 with a spectacular performance. After receiving approval, he turned back to give thanks to God and give a testimonial of life. “Bad Bunny” and “Yo Me Lamo” Chapter 4 of “Yo Me Lamo” 2023 introduces us to a charismatic contestant who tries to charm the jury by donning the guise of Bad Bunny. Ultimately, he managed to convince the jury member, but not before some signs were received. ¡Arenco la Nueva Gala! I started Chapter 4 of “Yo Me Llamo 2023”. Today we will see the most talented candidates dressed as an artist and appearing before the jury. Who will be there? What time will the chapter 4 of “Yo Me Lambo” 2023 start? Chapter 4 of “Yo mi llamo” 2023 will be released immediately after the central edition of Noticias Caracol. Programs by geographic area are: Peru. at 20:00. Colombia. at 20:00. – Mexico: 7 p.m. – Ecuador: 8 p.m. Chile. At 21:00. “Jose Luis Perales” steals the heart of Amparo Grisales “I Call Myself” returns on the same day, July 26, 2023. The José Luis Perales impersonator was very excited to fulfill his dream, impressing Amparo Grisales, who came over to hug him. Where did “yo me lmao” come from? The successful format was created by the Endemol company, which was founded in the Netherlands. Lugo has expanded to over 47 countries across 5 continents. Who have been the winners of “Yo Me Lamo”? The copycats that have been successful in taking home the major prize offered by “Yo Mi Lambo” are: – Jorge Martinez imitating Rafael Orozco (2011). – Brian Alvarez imitating Jose Jose (2012). – Daniel Mora imitating Sandro de America (2014). – Debbies Pino imitating Vicente Fernandez (2014). – David Alsina impersonating Nicky Jam (2017). – Robinson Silva imitating Julio Jaramillo (2018). – Albert Sanchez imitating Roberto Carlos (2019). How to audition for “Yo Me Lamo”? When new calls open, interested parties must connect to Caracol Television. There you will need to register your data, as well as the song that you will interpret. confused with karol ji There karol g impersonatorUnfortunately, what did not convince the jury was that on one occasion traffic agents mistook her for the real artist. After chasing them for a moment, he told the truth. Where can you watch “I Call You” 2023? Colombian imitation reality show “Yo Me Llamo” will be broadcast Monday to Virens from 8:00 pm on Caracol TV. I call myself Mario Bros! Ale The first chapter of the new edition of the Colombian reality show I encountered many surprises. Among them was the arrival of a participant who interpreted a cappella las Iconic Songs from the Movie “Mario Bros.”, Who is the presenter of the 2023 edition of “Yo Me Lamo”? on this occasion, conductor Those in charge of getting the public excited and Apriatos a juror are: , carlos calero , Melina Ramirez Roberto Carlos crowns himself in “Yo me llamo” 2020 imitator of brazilian singer, interpretation by countryman Albert SanchezThere the mayor won a prize of 600 million pesos 2020 edition of the Caracol TV contest, What prize will the winner of “Yo Me Lhamo” 2023 get? The one who makes it to the final of the Colombian reality show will take the imitator 500 million pesos, But, not only that, more than one thousand million pesos will be given in prizes to the contestants with the greatest talent in the chapters. Who is saved in “Yo Me Lambo” 2023, Chapter 3? loss imitators who will remain competitive Son after episode 3: – Miriam Hernandez – Camilo – Gustavo Quinto – Alejandro Fernandez – Blessed If your submissions are lost, click on the following video most highlighted moment, “Yo Me Lamo” Welcome to En Vivo from 2023 Buenos dias! Today, Monday 31 July, Advent One New version of Colombian singing reality more popular. why libero diary will tell you All the events of Chapter 4 minute by minute, Don’t miss it!

Colombian reality show “I Call You” 2023 begins!

The premiere of the 2023 season of the acclaimed Colombian singing reality show “Yo mi llamo” has already taken place, We can see the first chapter on July 26 at 8:00 pm (Colombian, Ecuadorian and Peruvian time). Now at the beginning of the week many surprises are expected in the new chapter.

Inscription of “Yo mi llamo” 2023

Men and women over the age of one can enroll by entering “I call you” www.caracoltv.com/yomellamo, Ellie Debern Fill out a form; And add one photo and one video of maximum duration of one minute. however, Registrations for “Yo Me Lambo” 2023 are already closed,

How are the auditions for “Yo Me Llamo” 2023?

A selected group of judges of the Colombian reality is in charge Hear and evaluate the candidates in a beautiful theater located in downtown Bogotá,

In this way, they will define who L is ‘Best imitator of an artist in Colombia in 2023‘ to offer him the major prize of 500 million Colombian pesos.

