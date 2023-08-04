News

Back in Brazil, Ivete comments on Beyoncé's show in the United States with no praise: 'Very inspirational'

4 August 2023

bahian singer ivete sangalo Commented on his Instagram this Friday (4) about his holidays abroad, in which he elaborated on his experience beyonce show in New Jersey, United States on July 29. Vaveta didn’t stop at praising her professional colleague and said that the show served as an inspiration for her which she brought to Brazil in her suitcase.

“She dances beautifully, she has a beautiful stage presence, she’s in great tone, she’s very sweet, looks at the audience, looks at the fan”Yvette said. “It was very important for me to evaluate a range of things, in the possibilities of technology, because we must have our own ideas. But it was very inspiring.”Completed

Ivette was at the show with family and friends. Also on his Instagram he shared a record with his son, Marcelo Cady, enjoying the experience. “It was really worth it and we enjoyed a lot”Earnest finished.

The Bahaian returned to Brazil yesterday (3). She participates next Sunday (7) in Crianca Esperanca, broadcast by TV Globo in Rio de Janeiro.

Photo: reproduction/social network

