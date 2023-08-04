Asymptomatic COVID-19 linked to genetic variant

big idea

A common genetic variant explains why some people don’t have symptoms after being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, according to our recently published study in the journal. Nature.

At the beginning of the pandemic, we were intrigued by the fact that many people did not show symptoms of COVID-19, but they continued to test positive. Because asymptomatic people rarely seek medical attention, we knew it would be difficult to collect DNA samples to study the role of genetics in asymptomatic infections. Therefore, we use existing genetic data held by the US Bone Marrow Donor Registry, be a match.

We invite registered donor volunteers to follow their COVID-19 experience with the smartphone app developed as part of the Ciencia Ciudadana COVID-19 study. This allowed us to genetically analyze almost 30,000 people without collecting biological samples and identify individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and never got sick.

We were particularly interested in studying variations in the human leukocyte antigen or HLA genes. These key components of the immune system code for proteins represented by viral particles that are recognized by T cells, a group of immune system cells needed to fight infections. Because HLA molecules play an important role in the immune response to pathogens and vary widely between individuals, we believe they may play a role in COVID-19.

We found that 1,428 unvaccinated people reported testing positive for COVID-19, of which 136 did not have symptoms of COVID-19. Our analysis identified a common variant of the HLA gene called HLA-B*15:01 associated with asymptomatic infection. This variant is present in approximately 10% of the population of European ancestry.

We found that people who had this variant were more than twice as likely to remain asymptomatic after contracting COVID-19, and those who had two copies of this variant were more than eight times more likely to be asymptomatic .

We then used cells from people with the HLA variant who donated blood years before the pandemic to see if they had pre-existing immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19. We found that people who had never been exposed to COVID-19 had memory T cells that worked against a specific particle of the virus, allowing them to create a highly effective immune response against COVID-19. We also found that when this viral particle binds to HLA, it closely resembles the seasonal fragments of the coronavirus that are recognized by T cells.

Our results show that previous exposure to seasonal cold viruses allowed people with HLA-B*15:01 developed a very effective immunological memory that helped them clear the virus quickly before they developed symptoms.

Because it matters

The identification of genetic factors associated with disease progression after infection provides a basis for understanding why people respond differently to the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as to other viral diseases. Focusing on asymptomatic infections also sheds light on the early stages of infection and how the immune system fights COVID-19.

Most existing vaccines protect against severe symptoms of COVID-19. Thus, identifying viral fragments that mediate asymptomatic infection, such as the one we found, could help develop more specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19.

What is still unknown

Although the genetic association we have identified is strong, the immune system is very complex. It is not yet clear what other mechanisms regulate asymptomatic infections or why not all people who carry this particular variant are asymptomatic.

Next step

We want to know if the genetic variant we have identified is present in people of other origins. This will help us understand which genetic variants are important among asymptomatic COVID-19 populations. We also hope to learn what causes T cell cross-reactivity in people with HLA-B*15:01 so effective in keeping the symptoms associated with this virus under control.

