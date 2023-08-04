As of mid-2023, this is a list of the most banal League of Legends champions.

2023-07-31

Sometimes there can be a situation where a particular champion can define the game. Some of them stand out for their power so much that they are often banned in games, and bad luck if it turns out to be yours. basic. As of mid-2023, we take a look at the top 10 most banned champions in the game and why these champions receive so much attention and how they have impacted the game today. Remember, we’ve already covered the ten most popular champions as of mid-2023. 10. Nautilus

Nautilus, the Titan of the Deep, has proven to be a popular choice both in the support role and in the jungle. His ability to control the crowd and the ability to hook enemies with his anchor make him a dangerous champion on the battlefield. Not surprisingly, the opposing team is trying to get rid of this problem by banning him from the game. 9. Kha’Zix

Kha’Zix, the Void Reaver, is an elusive and deadly assassin in the jungle. His ability to develop abilities and hunt lone targets makes him a pain in the ass for enemy teams. His popularity as a banned champion stems from his ability to gain a quick advantage and potentially negate the opposing team’s ability to gank. 8. Shako

The sinister jester Shaco is known for his unpredictability and deceptive abilities. He can gank and kill his enemies with ease, making him a strong champion that is difficult to counter. The cunning nature of his boxes and his ability to avoid dangerous situations has kept him on the list of most banned champions so far. 7. Darius

Darius, Hand of Noxus, has long been a formidable top lane opponent. His burst damage combined with his ability to heal and execute enemies with his ultimate make him a threat in the late game or late gamewhich, in the right hands, can potentially make a difference depending on the pace of the game. 6. Morgana

Morgana the Forsaken is a support champion known for her ability to block enemy abilities with her dark shield and the ability to trap multiple enemies with her ultimate. Her usefulness in the team makes her a solid pick, which leads to her high, and of course, expected ban rate. 5. Blitzcrank

The Great Steam Golem, Blitzcrank, is a support champion with a unique hook ability that can turn the tide of a fight. The threat of being hooked and drawn into the enemy team, where the only way out is certain death, is enough to keep Blitzcrank on the list of the most banned champions. 4.Samira

Samira is an ADC champion who has become a popular pick since her release, especially after her line item update. Her ability to create combos and kill enemies quickly makes her a force to be reckoned with in the early and late game, causing players to abandon her before the game begins. 3. Aatrox

Aatrox the Darkin Blade is a powerful top lane combat champion who can turn the tide with his abilities and bring Ultimate back to life. His team presence and high damage output make him a frequent ban target. 2. Kai’Sa

Kai’Sa, Daughter of the Void, is a highly agile and highly adaptable ADC champion. Her ability to deal damage from a distance and the ability to develop her abilities make her extremely dangerous in the late game. These characteristics make her a frequent choice for bans by enemy teams. 1.Zed