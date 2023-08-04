Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized the visual health industry, Varilux XR SeriesTM is the vision of the future

Varilux Launches New Varilux XR SeriesTM

From the age of 40, problems with focusing on close objects or reading in low light may begin. This is called presbyopia and it is a natural part of being human. Varilux® Progressive Lenses They are designed to solve this problem and provide clear vision at any distance with perfect transitions from near to far.

Varilux® lensespresent various benefits for those who use them frequently. It offers sharper vision that will allow you to have greater clarity in everything you see, it provides perfect transitions between far and near, it also has wide fields of view that will allow you to enjoy your entire surroundings, and finally, they have vision stability in motion, thanks to this you will have a faster adaptation with less distortion.

Varilux®has always valued the diversity of its clients and their individual visual needs. New eyewear line promises a more personalized experience than ever, taking into account factors such as lifestyle, age and visual preferences of each user. The brand has strived to create lenses that are perfect for every person, offering a unique and effortless visual experience in all situations.

Varilux XR™ Series

Launch of a new line Varilux® lenses promises to go beyond what we know. The brand kept the details of its innovationbut close sources suggest that this is an unprecedented technological advance in ophthalmic industry.

This is expected new technology offer significant improvements in clarity, visual comfort and adaptation to different situations. Rumor has it that the new line Varilux® lenses it will set new standards in the industry and confirm its position as the undisputed market leader.

August 10 will be an exciting period in the world of visions when Varilux® to present to the excited public his new eyewear line. With its heritage of innovation and quality, the brand has built a solid reputation that attracts customers from all over the world. Now, with this new technology, Varilux® promises to take the viewing experience to a whole new level.

Thanks to technological advances and individual approach, Varilux® lenses future may be the key to seeing the world with greater clarity and comfort. The world is looking forward to this release. Are you ready to discover the future of vision with Varilux?