arrest ex-husband of Britney Spears; Coincidentally Is In Jail – El Sol De Mexico

charges against ex-husband of Britney Spears, Jason AlexanderKeep saving. This time I again ran into trouble with the law and was arrested in Tennessee, USA. Coincidentally.

According to TMZ, the man was taken into custody of this child this morning and is currently is imprisoned, Currently, there is no description about you he will be sued rotten Released on bail.

You can also read: Britney Spears announces the launch of her biography: “¿Eston listos?”

Alexander It was the shortest wedding for the pop princess, who married in Las Vegas in 2004, but after 55 hours The marriage was annulled. This is the solution to the problem.

He was charged with incidental offense resulting in vandalism and aggression for refusing to leave Spears’ property.

Alexander was the one who crashed Britney’s wedding

In one of the happiest days, britney’s wedding, Jason Irampio in celebration Because I wanted to talk to him, but he was not an invitee, so I had to be detained by security.

The question is that Jason reached the door of the Recamara de la Cantante. armed with a knife Once you know that your intention is only one.

“After the conversations we had in the last two years, I could not let her get married. I was not there to cause harm.I just went to talk to Britney and make sure it was ok And that’s what she wanted. Talked to her in private before marriage and didn’t mention anything about marriage”, he said in an interview with Daily Mail.

After the incident, Britney ordered a ban for 3 years. It was here that he was accused of vandalism, address removal and other serious crimes. After the trial he was sentenced to 128 days in prison.

Subscribe to our newsletter and get the most relevant notes in your mail

Eventually, a few months after his appearance at the wedding, he was arrested by a court order in 2016 A robo ham of jewels.

Podcasts We Recommend⬇️

Available on: Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer and Amazon Music