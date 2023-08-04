Ariana Grande and her ex-husband also left Ethan Slater and her ex-husband

The newspaper “Daily Mail” had already discovered it Ariana Grande break up with your ex husband Dalton Gomezit is ethan slater from my wife Lily JThe two actors used to take their partners on double dates during breaks from shooting for the film “Wicked”, revealed a source.

The insider shared that Ariana and Ethan “became secret lovers” as they spent time with their respective spouses whenever they visited the London set.

According to the source, these meetings took place on several occasions, while the singer and Broadway star reportedly kept their courtship a secret.

The source added, “Ariana and Dalton have double-dated with Ethan and Lily several times — and they’ve been spotted by the cast.”

“Lily and Ethan also met Ariana’s family, including her mother and brother.”

According to this person, Grande and Slater were so “casual” during filming that most of their “Wicked” co-stars knew about their relationship.

Exclusive: Ariana Grande is pictured enjoying her 30th birthday with Ethan Slater at exclusive private members club Soho Farmhouse – three weeks before it was revealed she was dating her married co-star https:// https://t.co/d2Nbvy3EZF pic.twitter.com/aSmp7IhXPo– Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) 28 July 2023

“They were seen falling in love while he was reportedly still happily married to Lily,” she claimed, noting that the couple’s alleged carelessness extended beyond the set.

“They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they shared a kiss at Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars party (in March).”

So far neither Ariana nor Ethan has commented about their relationship. The press claimed that the two were taking a break because Slater had split from Lilly J.

reviews

Ethan Slater is currently embroiled in a huge controversy surrounding his split from wife Lily J, whom he was married to for four years after dating for 10 years, and welcomed their first child last August.

According to Star magazine, the duo’s family was surprised by the latest developments, and even the actor’s family has supported Jay in this complicated and public moment that he is facing after his husband’s relationship with Ariana Grande became public. experiencing after.

Despite being sad and upset about the whole situation of the alleged betrayal, friends say Lily is worried about her ex-husband and this mediated relationship.

The source justified, “She knows (this relationship) cannot last, but it will be difficult for her (to forgive).”

The same informant said that Ethan had been seeing signs since the beginning of the year that something was wrong between them.

“But she didn’t really think she was going to lose her relationship,” he says.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande fans are divided on whether or not they support this relationship.

“He has left a wife and young son, who’s to say he won’t do the same to her?”, a fan worried.

One follower said, “He showed that he has no character.”

“Really very embarrassing for you girl. Did you think it would be okay? Sick”.

“Weren’t you disappointed by your father’s behavior of abandoning your family? Have you, now as a grown woman, decided to snatch the father of an innocent child from her and her mother? Who hurt you so much that you thought it was acceptable?

“You’re kidding, aren’t you? 10 years wasted by a person like you. Karma is coming.”, threatened another.

“Ariana isn’t in the girls’ club anymore, you broke the rules!”

Another upset follower predicted, “From now on, this film (Wicked) will fail”.

