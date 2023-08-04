Angus Cloud and the Mental Health Issues That Strike the World

There has been so much talk about mental health lately that it sounds like a cliché, but the case of Angus Cloud is just one of thousands represented in the entertainment industry. Photo: Instagram @anguscloud – Instagram @anguscloud

This Monday, July 31, Angus Cloud’s family confirmed the death of the 25-year-old actor. Although not officially confirmed, everything indicates, according to what has been revealed by TMZ, that Fesco’s interpreter in Euphoria died of an overdose, the death of his “best friend,” as he calls his father.

The case of Angus Cloud joins a long list of people in the entertainment industry facing depression. In April of this year, his former representative, Diomi Cordero, revealed that he had ended his employment relationship with him over alleged substance abuse. “On February 21, 2022, I stepped down as a spokesperson for Angus Cloud. My decision was due to Angus’ verbal abuse, emotional distress and serious drug addiction, which made it impossible to continue my professional relationship with him.”

Like hundreds of other actors, actresses, singers and celebrities in general, Angus suffered from anxiety and depression. He was not the only one who spoke out loud about what he had experienced because, in order to have a closer experience, J. Balvin released his documentary The Boy from Medellin precisely with the aim of normalizing this conversation. “Coming out in public about anxiety and depression has helped me overcome them. Meditation saved my life; Thanks to her, I do not use drugs and do not drink alcohol, ”he said in an interview.

world depression statistics

According to the WHO, approximately 280 million people worldwide suffer from depression. Depression is about 50% more common in women than in men. Worldwide, more than 10% of pregnant women and women who have just given birth experience depression. If we focus these numbers on Colombia, 4.7% of Colombians suffer from depression, which puts the country in an alarming position compared to other Latin American countries.

Why is it important to make the problem visible? According to Sebastian Girona, a psychologist who specializes in neckties, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, “It’s important to make it visible, because because it doesn’t show up in a test or x-ray, many times people end up making a problem.” it is a mistake to think that it is a matter of will or lack of value in relation to life. Depression is first and foremost a mental health diagnosis and then comes in many different forms. It is also believed that a depressed person lies in bed all day, when in fact a person can be depressed and can go to work every day. This is a complex issue that requires great seriousness.”

The Boy from Medellin – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Famous entertainment stars such as Emma Stone, J Balvin, Amanda Seyfried, Jimena Sariñana, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Jim Carrey and Cara Delevingne have spoken not only about depression and anxiety, but also about addictions. .

Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and their responses to depression

“I hated myself for being depressed. I hated feeling down. I hated the feeling. I was very good at completely separating myself and my emotions. And all the time I rethought my words: I will say something, and then I hate myself for it. I did not understand what was happening, except that I did not want to continue to live. “I know it sounds silly, but I thought that the love of others would make me happy, when in fact I needed to love myself,” Cara Delevingne told The Edit in October 2017.

“I’ve had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety and I don’t feel like I can deal with it. This is a battle that I will have to fight for the rest of my life, ”says the artist, for whom taking care of her health is a priority:“ I put myself above all else. I want to make sure that I’m healthy, and if everything is in order, then so is everything else. I don’t want to set goals so I won’t be disappointed if I don’t reach them later,” Selena Gomez told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018.

5 Minutes to Die: Dancing with the Devil

“Everything had to happen for me to learn the lessons that I learned. It was a painful journey. I look back and sometimes I feel sad when I think about the pain I had to go through to get over what I have, but I don’t regret anything. I am very proud of who I am today. I was left with brain damage and am still struggling with the effects of it. For a long time, I also had difficulty reading. It was a big achievement when I was able to read the book, which happened about two months after I recovered, because my vision was very blurry,” Demi Lovato told People.

“I used to wake up in the morning and realize that I am Lady Gaga. And then I got depressed and sad and I didn’t want to be me. “I felt threatened by what my career and my pace of life had given me.” “I spent a lot of time in some kind of catatonic state, not wanting to do anything. And then, finally, little by little, I started making music and telling my story through my record,” Lady Gaga told People magazine.

Selena Gomez: My Thoughts and Me – Official Trailer | AppleTV+

Why is it important to make depression visible?

According to Angie Guerrero, a psychologist with a master’s degree in education and social development, when celebrities reveal the reality of something so intimate and personal, it’s important for fans or admirers because the media reveals the reality of a famous person without having to consider the opinion of the person concerned. . Often we see that sometimes they post insinuating photographs, talk about situations that are not related to people’s relationships, their lifestyle, etc., exposing them completely and giving the viewer the right to judge them.

What happens when artists voluntarily disclose their testimonies? They allow ordinary people to understand that we are all human, that they are too, and that we all go through difficulties and personal discoveries that allow us to understand the clear reality: one day we will need help for both our physical and mental health.

What is the impact?

All of this leads to an important conclusion (among many), which is that we need to start deconstructing this idea that people who seek psychological or psychiatric help are “crazy”; For this reason, when some see their favorite singer or actor talking about the subject in a completely normal way, it opens the way for reflection, empathy, and the normalization of seeking professional help. This is completely normal.

For his part, psychologist Nasley Fernandez believes that the influence of famous or well-known people talking about these issues is very important because they can cause a change in mentality in their followers and make them start talking about health as well. mental. Fans of artists will at some point feel identified and say, “I felt the same as him,” and maybe based on the testimony of the person they admire, decide to work on cultivation. their mental health. What is the most important.