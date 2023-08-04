Andrea Escalona is the famous conductor of Le da la Bienvenida a Hoy Venga La Alegría

The celebration of 25 years of the ‘Hoy’ program was full of surprises, guests and for some people present at the event, it was good news.

Such is the case of a beloved ex-conductor of ‘Venga la Alegria’ who appears to have died too early for an official welcome to the morning team.

it comes to carlos arenasJust a few weeks ago I was participating as a guest and alternate for Paul Stanley, but now I have started to be part of the program.

Was Andrea Escalona Who has confirmed this news through his Instagram account. The niece of ‘Hoy’ producer Andrea Rodríguez dedicated a few words in the morning and took the opportunity to confirm that Carlos Arena will remain a constant in the program

“Happy 25 years, ‘Hoy’ show! You will always be my Brad Pitt on Mexican television, why do I use this simile?, because no matter what you want Brad Pitt to do, you will always be his want to walk with ..of all those we want to work with in this magical box”, Andrea Escalona began to write.

The conductor assured in his publication that the best conductors and producers were in the program. I would like to thank the executives of the company for being a part of your dream.

Carlos Arenas entered the program as a substitute for Paul Stanley.

What did Andrea Escalona say about the arrival of the former conductor from ‘Venga la Alegría’ to ‘Hoy’?

However, when I mentioned it from each driver of the program it turns out carlos arenas You are part of the family.

He wrote, “Thank you Andrea Legaretta, you have contributed so much to me at work and personally, iconic, you are a television dream, Glee, I am your fan and I wanted to be your friend, to be with you and stay Thank you.”

And Anadio: “Black, you were the crush of my youth, and now you’re my friend, that I say friend, my brother, that I say brother, my blood.

Arth, honest, sincere friend and tremendously talented”.

“Paul, I admire you professionally and personally, and love sharing with you everything you have accomplished. Carlos, welcome to this dream and great television family”, he explained.

Andrea Escalona organized an event at Carlos Arenas.

Why did you leave Carlos Arenas ‘Venga La Alegria’?

carlos arenas give ‘Venga La Alegria’ In June 2016, after resigning from the program. According to what Sergio Sepúlveda said at the time, the celebrity did not go to the event to say goodbye to the public.

“It is clear that Carlos decided to take a new path, to implement some personal projects that he has, and then since last week, last week, 15 days ago, he abandoned ‘Venga la Alegría’ Sepulveda noted.

Backwards, carlos arenas I was one of the main operators of ‘Sal el Sol’, but in 2021 I was fired. This year he participated in the ‘Hoy’ program as a guest, till now he is a part of this program.

