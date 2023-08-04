American model went viral on the internet by showing her ‘real’ body!
Netizens question whether Marisa Dubois’ body is within the “standard” expected by the profession
Photo: Playback/Instagram/@realitywiththis
Marissa is 28 years old, an influencer and content creator with over a million followers on Tik Tok. She posts about topics she loves: fashion, fitness, food, travel, her modeling adventures, and real life situations.
Photo: Playback/Instagram/@realitywiththis
Many on the network pointed out that the model does not have a body that conforms to the “standard” of beauty expected of the profession. She said in an interview with CNN that “being in the fashion industry definitely requires ‘tough skin’ and self-assurance. So seeing people criticize my body doesn’t affect me as much.”
Photo: Playback/Instagram/@realitywiththis
The model’s case brought up a debate about self-acceptance. The “body positive” movement emerged as a response to unattainable beauty standards and promotes the idea that all body shapes are beautiful and worthy of being valued. ”, Value yourself and be proud of your body.
Photo: Freepik
Singer Preeta Gill is one of the celebrities who most represents this movement, which promotes body acceptance and appreciation of body diversity. Preeta has faced challenges related to self-esteem and body image throughout her life and has been the target of criticism and negative comments about her appearance.
Photo: reproduction instagram @pretagil
This artist battling bowel cancer inspires many women by donning a bikini for photos. “I’m fat, I have stretch marks, cellulite. What am I going to do? Lock myself in the house? No. I’ll be happy, I have this right!”, she said in an interview.
Photo: reproduction instagram @pretagil
Singer-songwriter Gabby Amarantos is known for wearing bold clothes that reflect her personality, breaking the beauty standards and stereotypes imposed by society.
Photo: reproduction instagram @gabyamarantos
Gabi often uses her social media to talk about the importance of representing all bodies in media and fashion, and she has become an icon of style and confidence herself.
Photo: Playback Instagram
Thais Carla, who rose to fame as Anita’s plus size dancer, is the epitome of self-acceptance with her body. The dancer talks a lot on her social media about loving her body rather than comparing herself to unattainable standards of beauty. Thais Carla is known for the number of Fatphobia lawsuits
Photo: reproduction instagram @thais_carlafc
Fabiana Carla is a Brazilian actress, comedian, and presenter who has been another inspiration in the field of self-acceptance. She has spoken openly about the challenges she faces with respect to her physical appearance and openly advocates decriminalizing fatphobia for ridiculing plus sizes.
Photo: reproduction instagram @fabianakalarreal
Jojo Todinho wrote in 2017 “Que tiro foi esse?” rose to fame with the success of the song, which became a viral hit on social networks. JoJo is known for her friendly personality, authenticity, and speaking openly about her self-acceptance and her fight against society-imposed beauty standards.
Photo: Playback Instagram
Even though she has a good relationship with her body, JoJo recently adopted a healthy lifestyle with diet and training and lost 24 kilos in 2 months.
Photo: Playback Instagram
Former BBB Rizia Cerquera defends the need to accept non-standard bodies. The influencer told her network that, because she is outside the market’s beauty standards, she faces prejudice and strong devaluation when closing advertising deals: “They reduce my value by four times”.
Photo: Playback Instagram
Owner of nine Grammys and hundreds of hits, singer Rihanna has worked to challenge beauty stereotypes and show that confidence and beauty come in all shapes and sizes.
Photo: Wikimedia Commons Danilo Lauria
The pop diva created lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, which launched in May 2018, and has since made a name for itself in the intimate fashion industry with its inclusive and diverse approach. Savage x Fenty is known for offering lingerie sizes and styles that include options for all body types.
Photo: Revealed
Demi Lovato is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who has been a powerful voice in promoting self-acceptance and emotional well-being. Throughout her career, Demi Lovato has openly shared her experiences with eating disorders, seeking to break down the stigma associated with these topics and encourage conversation about valuing body diversity.
Photo: playback/@ddlovato
Actress Chrissy Metz, best known for her role on “This Is Us,” has been open about her struggles with self-acceptance. In his biography, he told how he had to face physical and emotional abuse from his stepfather because of his fitness.
Photo: Revealed
In her album “25,” Adele included the song “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” a powerful affirmation of self-love and self-acceptance. She sings about leaving toxic relationships and moving forward with confidence.
Photo: Revealed
Photo: Playback/Instagram/@realitywiththis