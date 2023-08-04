Amaura in Pokémon Go: how to catch her and her shiny version

Amaura came to Pokémon Go during the game’s latest event, and if you want to know how to catch her, if she can be shiny, and how to turn her into an Aurora, you’ve come to the right place.

Amaura is a new adorable little creature that’s coming to Pokemon Go leaving all players readying their Poké Balls to be able to capture them.

However, being a new Pokémon that has arrived in the game, you are most likely wondering how we can add it to our Pokédex. And the fact is that this Pokémon can become somewhat difficult to add to our team.

How to Catch Amaura in Pokémon Go

Niantic

At the time of this writing, there are several ways to catch Amura in Pokémon Go:

Hatch the 7km Egg obtained during Adventure Week.

Require and complete certain field research tasks during Adventure Week.

The fastest way to catch Amaura is to complete the Investigation missions that will ensure we encounter Pokémon.

Obviously we can also choose the 7km egg, however since there are other options at the moment, it’s just a matter of luck.

Is Amaura Shiny available in Pokémon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Amaura is indeed available in Pokémon Go thanks to the Adventure Week 2023 event. So get ready to see if we can find a shiny version of her.

Similarly, the Pokémon that appears in the game with its shiny version is very rare. Usually, the Niantic team does not release a version of variocolor until it is available in the future and well before it is released.

So we’ll have to take advantage to try and get a different version of Amaura.

That’s all! That’s all you need to know about Amaura.