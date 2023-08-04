Amanda Bynes relapsed due to mental health issues she suffered from for years.

Amanda Bynes returns to psychiatric center after multiple relapses

In March of this year, Amanda Bynes was committed to a psychiatric hospital after being found wandering the streets of Los Angeles naked and disoriented. After three weeks of hospitalization and the revelation of her bipolar and manic-depressive disorder, the actress returned home with a commitment to begin outpatient treatment and work with doctors and specialists to ensure her mental stability.

However, after some relapses (in April, the actress was again hospitalized after a call came to the police about a woman who was in danger and tried to harm herself), the former Nickelodeon child star decided to return on her own to get checked out. a new mental health facility located in Orange County in early July.

As in the previous case, Bynes herself felt that she needed more help than what the outpatient program provided and decided to choose a “more therapeutic environment” for her recovery. According to the American portal, the new center will provide the actress with a medical team, therapists and other patients with whom she will be able to communicate during her stay, which the actress prefers to be alone at home.

According to TMZ, the translator Hair fixation spray now he receives more intensive treatment than in the previous institution. “She is in inpatient care, receiving 24-hour care, and also participating in daily therapy sessions and activities that help her develop skills that she can use when she leaves the center,” some sources say.

In April, Amanda Bynes was arrested by the police and again placed in a psychiatric clinic. Photo: @Grosby Group.

Bynes has been open about his mental and addiction problems for many years. In an interview she gave in 2018 to Paper Magazine, the translator spoke about her addiction to drugs. She started smoking marijuana at 16 and later tried other stronger substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA, but none of these drugs made her addicted, according to the actress. The real problems began with Adderall (amphetamines), a substance he abused in part because it was thought to help women lose weight.

“When I was filming Free Pass (2011), I remember chewing Adderall tablets. I remember chewing on a bunch of them and my head was literally spinning and I couldn’t focus on my lines or remember them. I remember seeing my image on screen and literally tripping and thinking my arm looks so fat because it was shot close up or something and I remember running off the set and thinking, ” My God, I look so bad.” actress in an interview.

Even though Bynes faced this situation, she returned to the legal custody of her parents (who were in charge of medicating her to control her psychotic outbursts), in 2022 the interpreter successfully requested that custody be terminated as the judge felt that “this was no longer needed.” Despite the tumultuous events of this year, her parents no longer filed for guardianship, although they closely monitor her and support her decisions. “Amanda knows that her parents are always there if she needs them,” confirmed a person close to the family environment.

Addictions and mental problems forced Amanda Bynes to gradually move away from filming.

The Californian actress began working in the film and television industry at the age of seven, and over time she has gone from being a child star with a show in her own name to one of the most familiar faces of teen rom-coms thanks to his role in such films. what does a girl want (2003) where he shared the score with Colin Firth, or girl in trouble (2006), along with Channing Tatum.

thanks to the musical Hair fixation sprayin which she played Penny, the protagonist’s innocent best friend, won the Critics’ Award for Best Supporting Actress and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2008. and Youth Universe), he announced an indefinite hiatus from acting.

It was from then on that Bynes began to appear in headlines that had nothing to do with her side as an actress: illegal possession of drugs, throwing a marijuana pipe out of her apartment window before the police arrived. and multiple DUI issues are just some of the charges that landed her in court a few months later. This, coupled with pictures of him setting his pants on fire at the entrance to his house, or showing his popular blond hair shaved off, made it clear that something was going on in the young translator’s life.

In 2013, Bynes agreed to be placed in a detoxification center, and in December of that year, her parents received legal custody after her diagnosis of bipolar disorder was confirmed. Four years later, the actress reiterated that she had been sober all this time thanks to the help of her parents. “I am very ashamed of what I said. I can’t go back in time, but if I could, I would. I feel very sad for all those that I hurt and about whom I lied about, this is something that eats me from the inside, ”he said via Twitter about some slander he made about his father.

However, in 2019, she was again admitted to a psychiatric center after suffering a relapse. A situation that has been repeated over and over again until now, when, due to the ineffectiveness of his outpatient treatment, he decided to go to the hospital on his own and recover under the close attention of his doctors.

