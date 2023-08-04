Adidas Refines the “Yeezy Effect” and Launches the Samba and Gazelle Brands

In the first half of 2023, adidas outperformed expectations despite Kanye West’s break with Yeezy.

Net sales fell, but results were better than expected.

The strategy is focused on launching the Samba and Gazelle brands.

Adidas managed to minimize the effects of the “Yeezy effect” during the first half of 2023, beating analysts’ forecasts and surprising the industry in general.

These rapper brands (formerly Kanye West), Yeezy shoes, and despite concerns about a slump in sales, the German firm has shown resilience.

In this context, for the second half of 2023, The strategy will focus on the launch of the new Samba and Gazelle brands.

The financial outlook for adidas turned out to be more encouraging than anticipated in the first months of 2023.

If shareholders experienced a decline in net earnings, which fell to EUR 45 million year-on-year from EUR 776 million in the six months ended June 30, the result was more favorable than initially anticipated.

Adidas CEO Björn Gulden said in a statement on July 3 that the core of their business reflects A “slightly better performance” than what had been projected, even amid “difficulties caused by reduced inventory rotation”.

Una de las claves fue la venta de las yeezy que sobreron lugo del fin del acuerdo con vest.

adidas result report Q22023.

respect of Latin America (including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia)The adidas business “continued to grow at a double-digit pace (+30%), reflecting strong growth in both the wholesale business and DTC,” the report said.

adidas and its new brand

Therefore, Adidas’ net sales in the first half of 2023 are expected to decline to EUR 10,620 million, compared to EUR 10,900 million in the previous year.

However, the decline was not as severe as the estimates of analysts consulted by Visible Alpha, who predicted a figure of less than 10,420 million euros.

The decrease in sales was mainly due to the 18.1% decline resulting from high levels of inventory in the United States and the threat of a recession.

The split with Kanye West had a major impact on Adidas’ revenue. During the first half of 2023, sales of Yeezy zapatillas alone reached 400 million euros, with half of that recorded in 2022.

However, adidas’ outlook for the future is optimistic. The company intends to continue marketing the remaining Yeezy inventory, adjusting its loss expectations to 450 million euros, as opposed to 700 million euros previously estimated.

This inventory worth EUR 400 million is expected to meet the shortfall in foreign exchange earnings.

Gulden explained that adidas’ marketing strategy is to “carefully sell Yeezy inventory” rather than discard it.

This decision will not only reduce the loss but will also enable donations to improve the CSR of the company.

simultaneously, A retaliation is expected on the horizon with the launch of new brands, Samba and Gazelle.

now read:

A CEO blames “injustice” for the poor results of his marketing plan

Lowe’s plans to close or sell all of its stores in Mexico

Nike won the final, but Adidas won the Russian World Cup