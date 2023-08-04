Adidas gained 94.2% from ‘breakup’ with rapper Kanye West

Adidas reported a net profit of 45 million euros during the first half of this year, up 94.2% for the same period in 2022, according to the clothing and sporting goods maker it alleges declined. collaboration with rapper Kanye West, which reportedly had a negative impact of 400 million euros on the brand in the first half of the year.

This cut in profit is in stark contrast to the business figure, which has registered a reduction 2.6% YoY, earnings up to EUR 10,617 million, By regions, sales fell 1% to 3,975 million in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 17.2% in North America to 2,575 million.

for your part, 2,575 million invoiced in China, retreating 4.2%. In contrast, in the area of Asia-Pacific brand grew 5.8%sales of 1,117 million, and in Latin America grew by 28.2% reached 1,191 million euros.

second quarter

As per the figures for the second quarter of the year, the multinational company received a Reported a net profit of 84 millions, 71.4% lower than between April and June 2022. In turn, sales declined by 4.5%, to 5,343 million euros.

Following the publication of these results, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden assured that “Pleased with the way the second quarter has developed However there is very slow moving inventory in the market”.

In particular, Gulden commented that one factor that helped the quarter’s resultsMarketing of Yeezy brand productsWhich left the market despite the fact that the multinational company canceled its business relationship with rapper Kanye West at the end of October last year because of the singer’s racist and anti-Semitic statements.

So, Gulden assures that The company will continue to sell existing Yeezy inventorywhich he thinks better than to destroy and discard, because they allow him to do so “Substantial Donation” as well as certain organizations that help adidas with its cash flow and financial strength. Well, as the company announced in late July. Sales of Yeezy products have helped offset their loss forecast for 2023.

on the other hand, he The company’s second quarter gross margin increased by 0.6 points Percentage up to 50.9%. This improvement was mainly due to the price hike implemented by the company as well as better combination of channels. Additionally, higher supply chain costs and adverse exchange rate movements will continue to have a significant impact on this gross margin growth.

i respect whatever falls The company expects earnings to decline to mid-digit rates by 2023. and that operating profit is located around the equilibrium level.