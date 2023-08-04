Adam Brody reveals failed Marvel audition

adam brody Appears in two Shazam! Like a heroic version of Freddy. but before joining EddyHe auditioned to be a part of Miracle,

In an interview for the Variety podcast, Brody revealed that he auditioned to play Peter Quill, Star-Lord. Guardians of the Galaxy,

“Guardians of the Galaxy, that’s what I wanted. That’s what I wanted. Talking about Chris Pratt, he is better than me in this matter. He’s big, strong, but overall I really liked it.”

The actor also said that he also failed an audition to play Green Lantern.

Adam Brody’s other failed tests

In still interviews, Adam Brody stated that he auditioned for the cast of the film. risk exposurea romantic comedy feature Jennifer Lopez it is ben affleck,

“I remember loving the script,” said Brody, who tried out for and eventually won the role of Brian. justin bartha,

“I remember that, in the end, (Affleck) died in a way that still sticks with me. It’s like he’s sitting on the beach, he’s bleeding and the sand is rolling up and burying him… It was a good image anyway that they used in the movie.”

Brody also auditioned Debbie and Lloyd 2: When Debbie meets Lloyd, He said: “I thought, ‘I don’t care. I’d just like to be Lloyd Christmas.’

Could there be Guardians of the Galaxy 4?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It ended with some of the team members going their separate ways and new characters joining the team.

It is not yet known whether there will be a fourth chapter or whether they will appear in other Marvel productions such as movies or series.

In a post on Threads, james gunn Said, “I think I’ll leave it at 3, sorry (but thanks)”. After all, the filmmaker now has to run DC’s film production.

But the director left open the possibility of another director taking over the franchise. In an interview with Esquire he told me: “I think as long as someone sets their mind to it and doesn’t try to copy that style – I think it can be really wonderful. And so All the directors are there that I would love to do that. And I would love to see that happen.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3and other franchise productions, available at disney+,

