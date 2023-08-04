According to research, BTS is the most searched artist on Google in Brazil and worldwide

For those who thought the K-pop phenomenon would be fleeting, news: it remains steadfast and strong in Brazil and the world. Apostagolos.com survey shows that South Korean group bts Most searched in Brazil and worldwide, taking into account the last 12 months.

The survey used monthly search averages for the last 12 months available in Google’s Keyword Planner, and took into account results from Google and its partners in 189 countries.

They were searched the most on average per month, followed by xxxtentacion it is shakira, BTS led searches on Google in 41 other countries, in addition to Brazil. Thousands of the most played music artists on the Spotify streaming platform were surveyed during this period.

Countries that provide limited results to Google are removed from the final search results. The survey is due on June 28, 2023.

This list reinforces the presence of the most popular rhythms in the world today. Behind BTS the South Korean pop star, XXXTentacion, appears the American rapper with a meteoric career who has only released three albums, the last posthumous, He was killed in 2018, aged 20, in a last robbery attempt He was victimized in the state of Florida. In third place, Latinity was mixed with R&B by Colombian singer Shakira.

See the list of the ten most popular artists in the world

BTS – 13.6 million monthly searches on average XXXTentacion – 9.14 million Shakira – 9.14 million Taylor Swift – 7.48 million Harry Styles – 7.48 million Selena Gomez – 7.48 million Justin Bieber – 6.12 million Rihanna – 6.12 million Bad Bunny – 5 million Ariana Grande – 5 million

popularity in different countries

BTS leads the survey in terms of the number of searches worldwide and, as expected, is the most searched artist in more than 189 countries included in the search. There are 42 different countries in which the group looks to take the lead, especially African and Asian countries.

In the United States, the one who is in the forefront is the Puerto Rican singer bad bunny, With several songs in Spanish, she is also the most searched artist in Hispanic American countries. Shakira, on the other hand, is a European favorite, leading searches in other countries including Portugal, Spain, France and Italy.

BTS – 42 Countries XXXTentacion – 31 Countries Rihanna – 29 countries Shakira – 19 countries Bad Bunny – 18 Countries Blackpink – 13 countries Eminen – 11 countries Harry Styles – 7 Countries Taylor Swift – 3 Countries Justin Bieber – 3 Countries

Follow Ofuxico on Google News And get alerts for top news stories about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!