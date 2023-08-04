News

‘A Sister In My Life’ To Be Shown In The Afternoon Session This Wednesday

This Wednesday, August 2, the film “A Sister in My Life” will be broadcast by Red Globo in the afternoon session. In the feature, Olivia (Lacey Chamber) is a teenager facing his student days, stressed by final exams and a fraternity party.

However, it all seems simple when Olivia’s father and stepmother die in a car accident, leaving the schoolgirl with the responsibility of taking care of her half-sister, a little girl of just seven.

data sheet

launch: 2006
gender: comedy
Direction: steven robman
Road Map: nell scovel
mould: Lacey Chabert, Sammy Hanratty, Wendy Malick
original title: hello sister, goodbye life

