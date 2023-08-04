‘A Quiet Place – Part 2’ debuts with 100% RT rating; Check Reviews!

Good news for the fans of the franchise.a quiet place‘, as there is a good chance that the third film will also take off, as revealed by the actress. Emily Blunt during a podcast interview happy sad confused before the actors’ strike in Hollywood.

According to Blunt, she has frequent meetings with her co-stars. cillian murphy it is John Krasinski to discuss ideas for the next film.

“Well, Cillian (Murphy) and I were talking to John (Krasinski) about it last night. We were sitting on a terrace, all drinking together and saying, ‘You know what would be cool? We will keep going like this…’ I think this will be possible only when we all make films together.’Blunt said during the interview.

The actress also clarified that she will only be in the ‘key cast’a quiet place 3‘ If cillian murphy return and John Krasinski continue as director. “I don’t want it to be a different director if we get another director”Blunt added.

It is worth remembering that the derivativeA Quiet Place: Day 1‘ is about to premiere March 8, 2024,

The film will take place before the events of the first film and will feature the cast of lupita nyong’o (‘black Panther’), Alex Wolff (‘hereditary’) and joseph quinn (“Stranger Things”).

The Abbott family must face the horrors of the outside world while silently fighting for survival. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that creatures that hunt by sound aren’t the only threats along the way to the sands.

Emily Blunt, millicent simmonds, noah jupe, cillian murphy, Djimon Hounsou it is Okierete Onaodowan star.

directed and written by John KrasinskiThe film was critically acclaimed worldwide and grossed approx. US$ 300 million at the box office.