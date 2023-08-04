A long-awaited little novelty comes to League of Legends in seven years, and it comes along with the big event that all players have been waiting for – League of Legends.

Very soon, League of Legends players will be able to enjoy Essence Emporium, and this is not the only good news.

The beginning of the year was disastrous for riot game who was involved in the worst crisis in recent history League of Legends . However, the company was able to rise to the challenge and regain lost ground thanks to a summer event that silenced all doubts about the future of the video game . A range of new products, which, despite everything, is not enough. If there’s one thing a developer has learned, it’s that it’s not enough to knock on the table from time to time. What they need to keep their stellar title is to maintain a steady pace. The goal they supported in the last major news announcement because one of the most anticipated events will be back in just a few weeks.

Essence Emporium Returns to League of Legends

In the latest video announcing the news that will come to League of Legends, the developers announced the return Essence Shop. The event should be available in the game due to the release of update 13.17, which, according to Update schedule for 2023 will come into the game Wednesday, August 30. The developer is assured that it will be very similar to the old versions of this event that were already in the game, but they assure that they have made many technological improvements and that from now on it will be available twice a year.

As a reminder, Essence Emporium allows players to use Blue Essences to buy cosmetics. These coins become worthless after a certain amount of play time, as their main function is to acquire champions. In this sense, many users appreciate the ability to use them to purchase color options for skins, vision totems, or emotes in exchange for a currency they no longer have any other way to withdraw. That’s why the return of the event, which hasn’t been seen since the end of June last year, is so expected.

Hextech Crafting performance will be greatly improved before Essence Emporium.

In addition, another highly anticipated community addition has been announced. So far, players have had to disenchant champion shards one at a time one. However, the company will add an option to the client that allows you to bulk convert these “chunks” of characters into essences. This add-on has been requested by developers since Hextech Crafting was introduced in 2016. However, it won’t be coming to League of Legends until one of the next few updates. In such cases it is usually said that It’s never too late if happiness is good.





