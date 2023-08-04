A disease that affects a quarter of the population and is not detected without diagnosis

new study published by The Lancet Hematology, it is reported that a quarter of the world’s population suffers from anemia, that is, 1.920 million people, especially women and children. To get the results, The Lancet conducted a comprehensive analysis that tracked the evolution of the condition over three decades, from 1990 to 2021. During this period, an increase of 420 million cases was recorded.

An analysis of these three decades has shown significant changes at the global level, indicative of a trend towards anemia less serious. The largest decline in incidence was observed among adult males, while progress was slowest among women of reproductive age and children under five years of age.

By 2021, it was found that 31.2% of women suffered from anemia, in contrast to 17.5% of men. This imbalance between the sexes was more noticeable during the reproductive stage, especially between the ages of 15 and 49. In this age range, the prevalence anemia in women it was 33.7%, and in men – only 11.3%.

Anemia is a condition in which a person does not have enough healthy red blood cells to deliver the required level of oxygen to the body’s tissues. Photo: Freepik

According to information provided by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), in collaboration with study The global burden of disease on anemiathe disease is the third leading cause of years of living with a disability (YLD) worldwide.

From this study 30 years known that the global image is around anemia “It’s improved, but there are still big differences when you narrow down your focus to geography, gender, and age,” said IHME’s Nick Kassebaum and one of the study’s authors. study.

Related news

Over the years, much attention has been paid to reducing anemia worldwide, but as a group women and children have made the least progress.

“This is a complex situation that relates to access to nutrition, socioeconomic status, unmet need for contraceptives, and the ability to identify and treat underlying causes. anemia” said Will Gardner, researcher at IHME.

A condition that can be confused

anemia This is a condition in which a person does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry an adequate level of oxygen to the tissues of the body. anemiaalso known as low hemoglobin, can make you feel tired and weak.

Because of the generality of its symptoms (fatigue, weakness, pallor, lack of concentration or dizziness) anemia It is easily confused with other diseases. For example, conditions such as vitamin B12 deficiency and hypothyroidism may present with symptoms similar to those anemia. In addition, chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease can also cause fatigue and weakness, which can be confused with anemia.

Therefore it is extremely important diagnosis. According to the Argentine Society of Hematology, for diagnosis anemia a number of physical as well as “laboratory” studies should be carried out: complete blood count, reticulocyte and platelet count, iron profile (ferremia, transferrinemia, transferrin saturation and serum ferritin), erythrocyte sedimentation rate, hepatogram, kidney function, thyroid gland profile, LDH. and serum haptoglobin.

Main reasons

Most common cause anemia in 2021, there was not enough iron in the diet, which was the cause of 66.2% of cases. It is estimated that 825 million women and 444 million men have been affected by it. However, other associated causes have been reported, such as chronic kidney disease and various tropical diseases.

In children under 5 years of age, the main source anemia it was also an iron deficiency in his diet. However, hemoglobinopathies, other infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS and malaria have also had a significant impact, especially in geographic areas where these diseases are prevalent.

anemia differently affects different age groups. In children, it can negatively affect their brain and cognitive development, highlighting the importance diagnosis and early treatment.

A significant number of young women and girls lack knowledge about the consequences of blood loss during menstruation. Options for dealing with menstrual problems are often inadequate, and the information needed to effectively manage menstrual problems is lacking. anemia.