A disease that affects a quarter of the population and is not detected without diagnosis

new study published by The Lancet Hematology, it is reported that a quarter of the world’s population suffers from anemia, that is, 1.920 million people, especially women and children. To get the results, The Lancet conducted a comprehensive analysis that tracked the evolution of the condition over three decades, from 1990 to 2021. During this period, an increase of 420 million cases was recorded.

An analysis of these three decades has shown significant changes at the global level, indicative of a trend towards anemia less serious. The largest decline in incidence was observed among adult males, while progress was slowest among women of reproductive age and children under five years of age.

