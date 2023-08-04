A balanced and healthy diet without forbidden foods

What do bread, salt, eggs, red meat or shellfish have in common? who once were “victims” of the black legend about its role in the daily diet, the protagonists of false beliefs and myths that make it difficult to get reliable information about a healthy and balanced diet.

To “restore the honor of all food”, journalist Antonio Orti, in collaboration with nutrition experts Ana Palencia and Raquel Bernacer, wrote the book To Eat or Not to Eat. Lies and myths about food, in which debunk some of the hoaxes that are spreading about the diet.

Somewhat bizarre theories have been put forward, such as that there are foods with negative nutrients that, according to their “believers”, consume more calories when digested than they give; or which exist those that burn fat, such as artichokes, grapefruit, or asparaguswhich appear to absorb lipids as if it were a dishwasher.

“It makes no sense to think that eating certain foods compensates for extra calories or fat; absolutely all foods provide calories to a greater or lesser extent,” Orti told Efeagro.

Nutritionist José Miguel Martínez admits that patients come to his office with a range of preconceived notions about food that have a dubious basis in reality, among which is a kind of phobia about carbohydrates, which they eradicate from the diet in favor of foods rich in carbohydrates. protein, such as meat or fish.

“These animal products also contain fat, so in the end, more calories are expended on protein-rich diets that do without bread and cereals rich in carbohydrates, but at the same time contain fiber and minerals, ”explains Martinez.

Eggs, red meat or shellfish are not good for people with high cholesterol levels, although many associate their consumption with weight gain, he adds.

So, he clarifies that “for a vegetarian, an egg is almost the only source of protein, so consuming once a day is enough; while red meat, if you choose the leanest parts, or shellfish, are two excellent sources of iron and minerals.”

salt is not fattening

Salt, which is not very recommended for hypertensive patients, is also a source of controversy, since “it is believed that it makes you fat when you use it.” does not contain calories; therefore, eliminating it from diets for weight loss will promote the retention of less fluid, ”he notes.

But why is something as simple as food a breeding ground for these myths? This is the question that Orthy intends to explore in his book, and for which he points to factors ranging from “a journalist looking for a headline” to “rivalry between universities and research groups that compete to appear in publications and rankings.” .

“There is a well-intentioned maxim that tells us that science is neutral, but the truth is that science belongs to those who invest money, and often it serves the interests of the industry,” he notes.

Faced with a flurry of research, sometimes conflicting, some nutritional theories become almost an “act of faith” supported by food mythology that has been the perfect breeding ground for miracle diets: from grapefruit to baby food jars, dissociated, macrobiotic or penultimate fashion. Dukan, scolded by experts.

Despite their varied nature, diets are “boring, monotonous, insufficient and not educative, as they do not involve changes in the direction healthy lifestyle habits including food,” he adds.

As Orti recalls, the word “diet”, contrary to what it suggests to many, comes from the Greek term “diathia”, which refers to a healthy lifestyle from day to day, not for a limited period of time, with amazing results.

“People associate the word ‘diet’ with the feeling of hunger and food restriction when they go on a diet. This is nothing more than a daily human diet.complete, varied, and appropriate to their physical condition and lifestyle,” emphasizes Martinez.

Eat everything in moderation. A simple principle of a balanced and healthy diet, devoid of myths.