6 professionals for 1.2 million students

MADRID, 3 August. /EUROPE PRESS/.

PSOE-M General Secretary Juan Lobato publicly denounced this Thursday that there are only six specialist psychologists in the Community of Madrid caring for 1.2 million students, resources he considers wholly “insufficient” to deal with mental health issues in Madrid. Class.

In particular, as the leader of the Madrid socialists emphasized, at the end of the academic year, 1,239,485 students were studying at all levels of education, including 2,500 people at risk in accordance with the protocol for the prevention of suicidal behavior and self-harm, and only six specialists – – three psychologists and 3 consultants – to talk to the directors of the centers and give recommendations on how to proceed.

“In a month, seedlings will appear, and a community like Madrid cannot have the funds that it has,” lamented the secretary general of PSOE-M, who considers them “completely insufficient.” “There is no responsibility to support a public service so inadequate for a reality like mental health in childhood and adolescence,” he denounced.

The party also recalled that the Madrid youths and teenagers themselves indicate that their mental health is their main concern (44.6%), higher than employment with 37.6% or housing with 34.6%, according to its own study.





In this sense, the party reiterated its proposal that all educational centers in the region have “urgent” access to psychological and nursing care for mental health problems and coordinate with their respective medical centers so that the response is “coordinated and effective”. “.

In turn, he emphasized that it is in the educational environment that the first line of early detention and prevention of situations of conflict, psychological crisis, anguish or anxiety should be located in order to prevent the onset of acute and complex symptoms and avoid their aggravation through quick and individual attention.