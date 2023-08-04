5 tips to take care of your mental health without deleting your social media

The use of social networks is already an integral part of the daily life of any person. Just as it has been a relief and benefit, we are well aware that it has been a source of great anxiety and stress for others. That is why the famous “digital detox” (limiting the use of electronic devices or applications) for mental health care or “digital minimalism” (temporarily deleting or deactivating your social media accounts) has become necessary.

But if you don’t want to get rid of social media or need to continue with your digital routine, there are other steps on each platform you can take to improve your mental health and we will tell you what they are.

Via @irisloveunicorns

How to know if you’re in a traumatic relationship

We leave you with these tips to stay connected, but always prioritize your mental health.

Hide the number of likes

One thing that can cause a lot of stress and feelings of inferiority is the number of likes on posts. You can hide the counter so your followers can’t see it, but also can’t see it from others. It is a method of getting rid of the need to measure the personal value or quality of content through reactions.

Share content

Wanting to publish something, many think about it a thousand times to know whether they should do it or not. If this is clearly causing you a lot of anxiety, it would be best to give yourself some time before uploading anything, or you can post the same.

And when you feel ready, share what you want, anywhere. It’s important that you know that you shouldn’t be aiming for your networks to be filled with content, you can have a great time without posting and nothing happens.

Follow only what is necessary

Following people you never had real contact with or from your past who no longer resonate with you can give you extra weight in your digital field. Viewing content that doesn’t inspire or interest you can backfire. It’s time for you to take your device and start removing those who don’t add you from your list of followers or friends. Many times you avoid it so they don’t do the same to you, but it’s best to start making more conscious digital connections.

Remove the ability for stories to reply to you

Limiting who can reply to you in this section prevents you from waiting for messages that are not likely to be aggregated. When confirmation is required from others, your networks revolve around what others would like to see, and the only way they can confirm it to you is through answers. If you are struggling with this, this is a good way to relax and post on stories whatever you want, thinking only of you.

Via @christinadin

Free up your mailbox

Simply having only what you need can change your smartest from one moment to another. Deleting old posts will bring you clarity because you will finally create a minimalist space and avoid visual noise. This action can cause discomfort because it would be an obvious way to show yourself that they are “not talking to anyone”, because if they continue their previous messages, they create a kind of buffer, but if this feeling of sadness overwhelms you it is better to start spending more time with yourself and work on addiction.

Next: Michael Cera secretly became a dad

Find out more at: Instyle.mx