5 Shortest Maps in LoL World Championship History

Biggest RIOT Games MOBA Stage left memorable moments. In more than a decade of history, there have been many unforgettable episodes, the best of five, which are solved with the last breath or a number of robberies that change everything. However, Worlds of LoL games are not always like this. And this is if We talked about what the MAD Lions card meant in the past MSI. in which they were driven in just over 15 minutes, it’s time to focus on the World Cup.

Worlds, the biggest stage of the year in League of Legends

The tournament that all players dream of entering, but which Only the best teams in each region can achieve in the seasons. However, this is not synonymous with the fact that we will always experience equality in Summoner’s Rift. As in all competitions, there are always unequal matches that close on the fast track. Today we bring you five of the shortest maps in Worlds of League of Legends history. Clashes between very unequal teams and a strange surprise. Without further ado, let’s go through this list:

5) SKT vs. RNG – 2013

2013 was the first time South Korean teams had taken over the world crown in League of Legends. tournament, which it was decided with a score of 3-0 which began with the era of the SKT and with the beginning of “Faker vs Uzi“. The map in question is the third in the Grand Final.

If that defeat in a place like the Worlds isn’t enough, the setting is the deciding card in the decider match. A royal club that he fell apart after the first two reality hits and that there wasn’t much he could do on the third map. SKT has closed since 20:48 time raise your first Summoner’s Cup.

4) 100T vs IG – 2018

We have traveled a bit in time to match 2018. The second map in this list and the second map where one of the teams becomes the winner of the tournament. The 2018 World Cup will be the first year that a Chinese organization has finally lifted a trophy. like a world champion. He will also do this, painfully imposing for both G2 Esports and Fnatic.

However, it’s time to talk about the map before 100 thieves. The group stage is yet to come and both teams are in one of the last games still with hope for the North American organization. Something that won’t last long. Exactly 20:26. A great JackeyLove with Kai’Sa he will take control of the game by destroying the opposing team.

3) EDG vs. BKT – 2015

One of the most memorable World Cups, especially among the Spanish community, because It was he who held the tournament in Europe, in which Origen and Fnatic had many options. trying to get a good result. However, the main actors are two Asian teams. At the time, the reigning MSI champion was facing one of the teams that qualified as Wildcard. what happened then almost guaranteed disaster.

We are talking about Bangkok titans who seriously improved by finishing the game in 20:20. In their favor, it must be said that they were set up by SKT, EDG itself and H2K in the group stage. On the other hand, the APAC team left open such champions as Skarner, Darius and Gangplankthree beasts of the moment.

2) T1 vs DFM – 2021

new look T1 and Faker in this list and a new “beating” of the team, which occurs as a result of passing the phase with other wildcards. However, this time it is a surprise. And that’s what this Japanese team managed to reach the group stage on the fast lane after defeating Cloud9 in a tiebreak.

However, they will end up in a group with two giants like EDG and T1 plus 100T. The map in question turned out to be closed on an accelerated path to time 19:53. Oner with Jungle Talon and Keriya with Yumi they did what was necessary to close the first win for them.

1) G2 vs DC – 2020

We close this list of the shortest maps in Worlds history with two new heroes until now. These are the two most famous and popular teams around the world in League of Legends in recent times. The fourth map that ended with DK winning and advancing to the final -and eventually raise the Cup-.

A meeting that will end in time 19:03. Like a forte, great card he made ShowMaker with Twisted Fate, one of their specialties. would return of South Korean teams raise the crown.

