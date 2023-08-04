4 Disney+ premieres in August for you to enjoy

In August 2023, those who subscribe to the Disney+ service will have plenty of options for entertainment. If you want the full list, click here to learn more. Right below, we filter 4 productions for you:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Premieres: Wednesday, August 2 on Disney+

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 From Marvel Studios, the beloved group of Guardians settles into Nowhere. But their lives soon become troubled by echoes of Rocket’s troubled past. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), must assemble his team on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life, a mission that, if not completed successfully, will Could lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

The double episode premieres on Wednesday, August 23. 1 episode premieres per week on Disney+

established soon after the fall of the empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka It tells the story of Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Knight who investigates an emerging threat to an impoverished galaxy.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is played by Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen it is iman esfandi, The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Gita Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is head writer and executive producer, with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

Premieres: Friday, August 25.

In 1845, Sir John Franklin set sail from England on an Arctic expedition with two ships and 129 crew and became the first to cross the Northwest Passage, a new trade route across the top of the world. However, the ships headed by Franklin disappeared without a trace. Now, a team of explorers is trying to solve the mystery by tracing the route Franklin took in search of his lost grave.

Owl House (Owl House)

Season 2. Episodes 18 to 21 Premiere

Premieres: Wednesday, August 23 on Disney+

After a confrontation with the Belos, everything changed at the Casa Coruja (The Owl House). Luz has lost her only way home, Ada has lost her magic, and King is about to lose his mind. But they still have each other, and together, they will do anything to bring Luz back to the human realm, help Ada face her inner demons, and uncover the truth about King’s past. Will reveal