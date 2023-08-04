3 Ways Eating Tomatoes Helps Your Health

In salads, sauces, stir-fries or soups…

Tomatoes tend to be somewhat of a wild card in the kitchen, pairing with just about everything and enhancing the flavor of any dish.

Easy to get and relatively cheap, it solves more than one meal for us.

But beyond that, the tomato provides us with a number of health benefits, whether or not we eat it. raw as cooked.

Although we eat it like a vegetable, botanically speaking, a tomato is a fruit.

There are about 10,000 varieties of tomatoes, varying in size, shape and color, but the one that prevails red.

color matters

And it is this color that makes it very nutritionally interestingas explained by Gemma Chiva-Blanch, Professor of Dietetics at the Open University of Catalonia, in an article recently published in Talk.

What is your favorite tomato? (Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

“The color of vegetables is given by certain substances, polyphenols and carotenoidswhich span the spectrum from yellow (lemon) to violet (e.g. eggplant).”

“Tomatoes are red because they contain high amounts of these compounds, although there are different varieties with different colors that have different blends of polyphenols and carotenoids,” Chiva-Blanch says.

These biologically active compounds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect.

Cardiovascular diseases

To give us an idea, an 80-gram serving of a tomato contains about 5% of the potassium an adult needs per day.

Eating foods rich in potassium associated with lower risk of strokes and may also be associated with lower levels cardiac ischemia.

Tomatoes also contain a compound called lycopene which, in addition to anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, has the potential reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseaseaccording to several studies.

Even without any preparation, simply seasoned with a little salt and olive oil, tomatoes can be delicious. (Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

Chiva Blanch points out that lycopene is “one of the few compounds in food that is best absorbed if our main character (the tomato) crushed“as is the case with the Spanish cold soup known as gazpacho, or another version called salmorejo, typical of the south of Spain, or cocido.

And while it is true that, like other fruits and vegetables, tomatoes lose vitamins and minerals when exposed to high temperatures, various studies show that Lycopene, on the other hand, enhances its antioxidant potential when heated..

It is also recommended to eat tomatoes. cooked with olive oilwhich contributes to a better assimilation of its compounds.

According to the magazine Good food from the BBC, most of the carotenoid content is found in tomato peelTherefore, if possible, it is advisable not to peel it in order to get the maximum benefit.

more benefits

Other benefits of the phytochemicals found in tomatoes are that they support eye health and may be protective against age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases.

Caprese salad: Italian origin, made with sliced ​​fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil leaves. (Photo: GETTY IMAGES)

Chiva Blanch also points out that people with diabetes, who are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease, who consume more tomatoes, “have less scleral load and therefore lower cardiovascular risk.”

Roughly, 80 grams of tomatoes is one in five servings of fruits and vegetables per day that the World Health Organization recommends as part of a healthy diet.

80 grams of tomato is roughly equivalent to a traditional tomato or 7 seven cherry tomatoes.

Keep reading:

* Influencer starved to death after five years of a strict raw food diet.

*Global Meat Consumption Increases: United States Leads in Chicken Consumption

* Virus-resistant tomatoes: a new challenge for researchers

Please be aware that you may receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

Do you already know our YouTube channel? Subscribe!