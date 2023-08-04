25,000 patients with severe dengue fever have recovered.

25,000 severe dengue patients recover from illness | GOB

One of epidemics what worried the population was the presence dengue before the impact of weather events in the country, mainly in the north. The situation was exacerbated by the shortcomings of health centres, which reported shortages of medicines and care.

After the situation was brought under control, 25,000 patients infected with severe dengue fever were reported to have recovered, according to the Operations Center of the National Center for Epidemiology, Prevention and Control of Diseases. This type has the greatest effect on the immune system and can be fatal.

Since the impact of the epidemic, hundreds of people have reported contamination from sewage due to heavy rains and landslides. So struck the mosquito Aedes aegypti 538 districts of 22 regions of the country.

In turn, it is specified that 219 thousand 845 cases of probability were registered, but 137 thousand 301 were confirmed by the Ministry of Health (Minsa). The numbers have been going down for months, but unfortunately it has taken a toll on human lives.

It was reported that given the impact of dengue fever, training was 4511 medical workers and 963 actions collection of useless things. Thus, it was possible to eliminate 5800 tons of mosquito breeding sites in the regions of the country.

Recall that due to heavy rains, landslides and river floods, some areas were flooded, but in some cases, cleaning was delayed. For her part, Minsa led fumigation and larvae campaigns.

Similarly, he urged citizens to be vigilant about the symptoms they may be showing because they will need to be treated on time and with appropriate medications depending on the severity.

Minsa Fumigates Houses in the Presence of Dengue Fever

Between April and May and June, the infection curve did not have a downward effect, the situation became more complicated, and even minors died. So it was reported until June that 31 boys and girls had died from dengue, according to the NGO Save the Children.

In the health sector, the serious situation of hospitals and the lack of personnel to provide care have again become apparent. Some citizens had to stand in long lines to be served.

In the midst of this panorama, the then Minister of Health, Rose Gutierrez He resigned from his position after he had various issues due to the poor management of the epidemic. Even though he initially denied that he was going to step aside.

Among his main criticisms that Gutierrez received was that the wave of infections should have eased, but it didn’t. For this reason, the College of Medicine issued a waiver of the owner’s claims.

As during his visit to Piura, he avoided responding to the regional press about the complaints of the population about the lack of care and implementation in medical centers. However, he chose to leave and not answer questions.

