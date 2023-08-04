2 out of 3 employees admit they don’t lead a healthy lifestyle – AdPrensa

● A report prepared by Mutual de Seguridad revealed people’s bad eating and health habits. Most of the respondents indicated that they cannot lead an adequate lifestyle due to lack of time and dining out, preferring fast food or junk food.

● In addition, 3 out of 5 people said they were overweight or obese. Despite this, more than half admitted that they never undergo medical examinations.

Santiago, July 2023 Am I eating healthy? How long have I been out of training? Without a doubt, these are questions that many people ask themselves on a daily basis. In order to find out how workers perceive their diet and habits, Mutual de Seguridad prepared a report that included answers from more than 3,800 people about what they eat during and outside the office, how many times a week they eat. exercise and what routines they have, among other things. The results are impressive: 2 out of 3 employees admit that they do not lead a healthy lifestyle.

Most people talk about the fact that lack of time and eating mostly outside the home does not allow for a proper lifestyle and diet. An element that directly coincides with the increase in obesity and overweight in Chile, where more than half of the population suffers from one of the two conditions, according to a recent Oxford University study.

In this sense, the Mutual study clearly indicates that 3 out of 5 of those surveyed admit to being overweight or obese in some way. In addition, only one in three workers consume 5 servings of fruits and vegetables per day, and less than 20% engage in sports or physical activity 3 or more times a week. Despite this, more than half of people admit that they never undergo medical examinations or only when necessary.

Two-thirds of the workers surveyed believe that their health is the same or worse than a year ago. An important fact, because despite the fact that they came out of the pandemic more than a year ago, people continue to not recover from its consequences, feeling that their well-being has not improved.

“Despite the fact that a healthy lifestyle and wellness have become fashionable among people in recent years, many of them have moved away from healthy habits and proper nutrition. There are various reasons for them, such as lack of time, sedentary lifestyle and others. The data presented in this survey is revealing: the majority of people do not eat well, do not exercise and even do not attend medical examinations, which is a concern and that companies and workers themselves should address this problem, thinking about their own well-being,” says Viviana Alcaide , Deputy Manager of Health Promotion at Mutual de Seguridad.

In Chile, 1.5 million workdays are lost each year due to obesity and overweight. On the other hand, it is estimated that about 6,500 men and women of full working capacity die every year from obesity-related causes. According to an ECLAC report, premature mortality, whose productivity costs reached US$75 million in 2014. To address this issue, together with its member companies, Mutual de Seguridad has a health and wellness promotion department that has a range of programs to promote healthier lifestyles and increase business productivity.

The various modules of the program have recommendations for improving nutrition, physical activity and stress management, including with the help of expert advice.

“It is estimated that 43% of adults in Chile will be obese by 2035. A scenario that is of concern and in which it is necessary to implement actions aimed at the well-being and health of workers. That is why one of our aims of Mutual de Seguridad was to contribute to the health of the country, a task in which companies can certainly play a leading role,” concludes Viviana Alcaide.

To learn more about it and how to access it, visit the following link.