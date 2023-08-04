10 remedies and how to take

Some natural expectorants, such as onion-garlic syrup, carrot syrup, or ginger-cinnamon syrup, contain substances that thin mucus, making it easier to pass and cough.

Coughing is the body’s defense mechanism to eliminate irritants or agents from the throat or lungs and is, for example, a common symptom of flu, colds, sinusitis, bronchitis, or respiratory allergies. Learn about the main causes of coughing with a cold.

Natural expectorants can help clear mucus and relieve coughs, but they are not a substitute for medical evaluation and treatment by a pulmonologist or otolaryngologist.

10 Natural Expectorants

Some natural expectorant options are:

1. Onion-garlic syrup

Onion-garlic syrup helps relieve colds, as it is rich in sulfur compounds and allicin, has expectorant and antiseptic properties, and is a good natural expectorant for relieving coughs caused by colds, flu, and bronchitis.

In addition, this syrup strengthens the immune system, reduces airway inflammation and moisturizes the throat.

Ingredients:

1 medium striped onion;

1 crushed garlic clove;

Honey.

Cooking method:

Place the onion and garlic in a glass bowl and add enough honey to cover the onion and garlic. Mix the ingredients and refrigerate overnight.

Children over 2 years old can be given 2.5 ml of syrup, which corresponds to 1/2 dessert spoon, up to 3 times a day. Adults can be given to drink 5 ml or 1 dessert spoon of syrup up to 3 times a day. Any unused amount of this syrup should be discarded after 1 week.

Because it contains honey, onion garlic syrup should not be consumed by children under 2 years of age, pregnant women with gestational diabetes, or people with diabetes as they can increase blood sugar and impair glycemic control.

2. Thyme syrup

Thyme syrup is a good natural expectorant syrup for sore throat and lungs, bronchitis, flu and colds.

This is due to the fact that thyme is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances, such as thymol, carvacrol, cymol and linalool, which have an expectorant effect that can eliminate catarrh and relieve cough.

Ingredients:

1 bouquet of dried or fresh thyme;

3 glasses of water;

½ cup honey.

Cooking method:

Add thyme and water to the container and cook until the water has evaporated, reducing to a third of the original amount. Turn off the heat and let it brew for about 3 minutes. Then, when it is warm, remove the thyme sprig and add honey.

Take a teaspoon of the syrup as needed and store it in a clean, dry glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 2 months.

Thyme syrup should not be used by people with stomach problems such as gastritis or ulcers, people with liver disease, or people taking anticoagulants such as warfarin or clopidogrel.

Also, because it contains honey, this syrup should not be used by people who are allergic to honey, propolis, or pollen. In this case, honey can be replaced with 85 g of sugar.

Another way to use thyme for bronchitis is in the form of a tea. Learn how to make thyme tea.

3. Cinnamon Ginger Syrup

Ginger syrup is rich in cinnamic aldehyde and gingerol, which have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and expectorant properties that help fight phlegm when you cough.

Ingredients:

1 cinnamon stick or 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup chopped ginger root without peel;

85 g sugar;

100 ml of water.

Cooking method:

Boil water with sugar, stirring until the sugar is completely dissolved. Turn off heat, add ginger and cinnamon and stir. Store the syrup in a clean, dry glass jar. Take 1 teaspoon of ginger cinnamon syrup 3 times a day.

Cinnamon and ginger syrup should not be used by people with bleeding problems or taking anticoagulants, as it may increase the risk of bleeding and bruising.

In addition, the use of this syrup should be avoided by pregnant women who are close to giving birth or who have a history of miscarriage, bleeding problems or risk of bleeding.

4. Watercress and Pineapple Syrup

Watercress and pineapple syrup is an excellent natural expectorant, as it contains bromelain and flavonoids, which have expectorant and decongestant properties that help loosen mucus and relieve coughs.

In addition, this syrup is rich in vitamins C and A, which help to strengthen the immune system and fight, for example, bronchitis, sinusitis and influenza.

Ingredients:

200 g turnip;

1/3 bunch chopped watercress;

1/2 pineapple, sliced

2 chopped beets;

600 ml of water;

1/2 cup honey.

Cooking method:

Mix all the ingredients in a blender, except honey, and then put the mixture on a slow fire for 40 minutes. Wait until it cools down a bit, strain, add 1/2 cup of honey and mix well. Take 1 tablespoon of this syrup 3 times a day. For children, the measure should be 1 teaspoon, 3 times a day.

This syrup should not be used by pregnant women or people allergic to honey, propolis or pollen.

5. Beetroot syrup with honey

Beetroot syrup with honey has anti-inflammatory properties for the respiratory tract and is a good natural expectorant for coughs caused by colds or flu. In addition, honey also helps to lubricate the throat and reduce inflammation, making it easier to cough.

This syrup should not be used by people who are allergic to honey, propolis or pollen.

Ingredients:

1 raw beet;

2 tablespoons of honey.

Cooking method:

Wash and cut the beets into thin slices and place in a clean, dry glass dish. Add honey, stir and let stand for 24 hours. After this time, collect the resulting liquid part, which is syrup, and pour it into another sterilized glass container and close well.

You can take 1 tablespoon of this syrup 3 times a day until the symptoms disappear. Children over 1 year old can take 1 teaspoon of beetroot syrup up to 3 times a day.

6. Carrot syrup

Carrot Syrup is a natural expectorant that helps relieve colds of the nose, throat, and lungs, as it is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as falcarinol, which has an expectorant and antioxidant effect.

In addition, carrots help boost the immune system and fight off colds and flu.

Ingredients:

1 grated carrot;

1/2 lemon;

2 tablespoons of sugar;

1 teaspoon honey (only for children over 2 years old).

Cooking method:

Grate carrots or cut into very thin slices, and then put on a plate, sprinkled with sugar. To enhance the action of the product on all carrots, add the juice of 1/2 lemon and 1 tablespoon of honey.

The dish should be left for a few minutes in the fresh air, and it will be ready to eat when the carrots begin to release their natural juice.

It is recommended to take 2 tablespoons of this syrup per day, but care should be taken as it contains a large amount of sugar and is contraindicated in people with diabetes.

7. Licorice syrup

Licorice syrup is rich in glycyrrhizin, an expectorant and antitussive that helps relieve coughs caused by colds or flu.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon chopped dried or fresh licorice root;

2 tablespoons of honey;

1 glass of water.

Cooking method:

Bring water and licorice root to a boil in a saucepan. When it boils, simmer for 5 minutes, turn off the heat and let it brew for 10 minutes. Then strain, wait until it cools down and add honey. Take 1 teaspoon of syrup up to 3 times daily.

Licorice syrup should not be used by children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people with heart problems, high blood pressure, kidney failure, liver or gallbladder disease.

8. Elderberry mint syrup

Elderberry mint syrup helps relieve coughs from colds as it has anti-inflammatory properties and is a good natural expectorant for colds or flu.

Also, this syrup has antibacterial and antiviral properties that help the body recover faster.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon dried peppermint;

1 teaspoon dried elderberry flowers;

500 ml of water;

250 ml of honey.

Cooking method:

Add mint, elderberry and water to a bowl and simmer for 15 minutes. Then turn off the heat, strain and add honey until it is completely dissolved. You can take 1 teaspoon of syrup up to 3 times a day to relieve cough and sore throat.

This syrup should be stored in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to three months. After this period, any unused amount must be disposed of.

Elderberry syrup should not be used by children, pregnant or lactating women.

Also, you can not use the stem, bark and leaves of elderberry to make syrup, as they can cause poisoning due to the presence of lectin and cyanide in its composition.

9. Mullein and star anise syrup

This syrup, made from tinctures of mullein, star anise, thyme, psyllium, licorice and marshmallow, has anti-inflammatory effects, helps to eliminate colds, relieve coughs, as well as lubricate the throat and reduce irritation of the respiratory tract.

Ingredients:

4 teaspoons of mullein or verbasco tincture;

1 tablespoon star anise;

4 teaspoons of marshmallow root tincture;

1 tablespoon of thyme tincture;

4 teaspoons of plantain tincture;

2 teaspoons of licorice tincture;

100 ml of honey.

Cooking method:

Mix all the ingredients in a container and then add the syrup to a clean and dry glass jar with a lid. Take 1 teaspoon of syrup no more than 3 times a day.

This syrup must be refrigerated and can be consumed within 4 months. After this period, any unused amount must be disposed of.

Mullein, star anise, thyme, psyllium, licorice, and marshmallow syrup should not be used by children, pregnant or nursing women, or people who are allergic to any of the ingredients.

In addition, tinctures contain alcohol in their composition and, therefore, this syrup should not be used by people undergoing treatment for alcoholism who use the drug disulfiram.