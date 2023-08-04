10 Netflix reality shows to watch (at least) once in your life

Reality shows have been catching the attention of people for the last few years. material variation within the style. Be it culinary challenges or relationships, the point is that there is no dearth of options for those who want to venture into the streaming platform.

For example, here are 10 unforgettable reality shows on Netflix that you can afford to watch (at least) once in your life.

10 Netflix Reality Shows To Watch

tattoo fail

Boa’s recipe

Marriage Blind: Brazil

Sirena: Island Survival

next in fashion

The Circle: USA

cook the impossible

strange eye

glow up

Sexy Beast: Unrevealed Love

With just one season, Tattoo Fail is Netflix’s first eponymous reality television series and follows talented artists who fix bad tattoos with amazing work.

However, those who choose a design that will cover the customer’s old tattoo are the customer’s accomplices. Will you have the courage?

The reality show is hosted by comedian Jessima Peluso, who shares the show with tattoo artists Matt Beckrich, Miriam Lumpini, Rose Hardy, Tommy Montoya, and Twig Sparks.

Tattoo Fell’s character (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

Boa’s recipe

Boa’s Recipes was released on Netflix in 2020 and combines gastronomy with cannabis. Basically, in each episode, three chefs who specialize in marijuana compete to develop the three best dishes that contain marijuana as a main ingredient, which are a starter, a main course, and a dessert.

At the end of the episode, the boss who pleases the judges the most receives U$S 10,000 – or, again, R$ 47,200 at current quotations.

The show is hosted by singer and chef Kelis and chef cannabis expert Leather Storrs. Meanwhile, the judging panel changes every week.

Boa recipe scene (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

Marriage Blind: Brazil

The reality show Casamento a Segas: Brasil is based on a similar American show Love Is Blind. In it, 16 men and women compete in a competition in hopes of finding love. The dynamics of the program are as follows: Participants begin the reality by participating in instant meetings in separate cabins in which they can talk but cannot see each other.

Then, when one of them decides and blindly proposes marriage to the other, the participant moves to the next stage of the reality show – which is already in its third season.

Now, the couples meet for the first time and honeymoon to get to know each other better. There they also meet other couples participating in the competition.

In the final part of the show, these couples start living together in an apartment complex. Presented by reality couple Camila Queiroz and Kleber Toledo

The reality presenter (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

Sirena: Island Survival

In this one-season reality show, police officers, firefighters, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes and stuntmen are divided into teams and, in total, 24 women compete in a quest for survival on a remote island. The participants must work as a team to face the challenges of imprisonment and try their best to defeat the other teams.

The show is South Korean, now released in 2023 and is divided into a total of ten episodes, with each episode being around 30 minutes.

Scenes from Sirena: Survival on the Island (Photo: Handout/Netflix)

next in fashion

In this competition series, budding designers must impress expert judges for a chance to win a coveted prize and the chance to become the next fashion icon. The show is hosted by fashion designer Tan France and model Gigi Hadid. The reality show is already in its second season which consists of 10 episodes each.

In the reality show, contestants compete for a $250,000 prize and membership in the collection of global luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

To do this, during the episode, players would create fresh clothes based on the “theme of the week”.

In pairs, they go through the entire creation process (from conception to final adjustments) and are presented on the show’s catwalk alongside a real audience and special guests such as celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima and even Tommy Hilfiger. Have to show , creator of the premium fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger.

Presenters of Next in Fashion (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

The Circle: USA

With two seasons, The Circle is a competition in which participants play in isolation from each other for a $100,000 prize. All interactions between them take place online through their profiles in a particular social network of sorts. But is everyone being genuine or is someone pretending to be something they are not?

The series already has five seasons, which premiered in the United States in 2020, and was directed by Michel Bouteau. There is also a Brazilian version performed by Giovanna Ivbank.

Promotion of The Circle (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

cook the impossible

Competing for the grand prize, nine pairs of pastry chefs and talented engineers team up to create creations that, in addition to being delicious, must also be very resistant to the impossible to cook. The prize for the reality cooking show is $100,000. It is hosted by Justin Willman and features technical judges Andrew Smith, Joanne Chang and Hakeem Olusei.

Desserts from Cooking the Impossible (Photo: Revelations/Netflix)

strange eye

Queer Eye is a seven-season reality television series released in 2018 on Netflix. The program comes with the so-called Fab Five, or Five Fabulous, named after chef Antoni Porowski; fashion designer Tan France; hairstylist and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness; decorator Bobby Burke; and cultural expert Karamo Brown.

In each episode, the group uses their knowledge to help different people deal with their insecurities and thus regain their self-esteem. In addition to style and behavior tips, the series closely mirrors the changes experienced by participants. The show is the brainchild of television producer David Collins.

Freaky Eye Presenters (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

glow up

Glow Up is a British Netflix makeup reality show that launched on the platform in 2019. It is hosted by journalist Stacey Dooley and judges Val Garland of L’Oréal Paris and Dominique Skinner, senior artist of the MAC cosmetics brand. In each episode, the contestants undergo two tests that test various makeup skills.

The two contestants who suffered the most setbacks during the execution of the final project face each other in a technical and precision challenge to determine who will be eliminated from the episode.

Illustrated image of Glow Up (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

Sexy Beast: Unrevealed Love

Closing out the list of Netflix reality shows, Sexy Beasts: Love Unmasked is a 2021 series in which single men and women participate in blind dates to find a new love.

The intention is that the relationship between the competitors is generated through conversation and the personality of each, as everyone is fully prepared during the meeting. And they’re not simple disguises: Lovers actually use makeup and elaborate prostheses to present themselves as animals or mystical creatures.

After each date, people finally see each other and decide whether or not to be together. This program is specially designed for single people who are tired of superficial relationships.

Scene from Sexy Beasts: Amor Demascarado (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

