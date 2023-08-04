10 most watched series of July 2023

July maintains a wonderful sequence of months for the series lovers. This is because apart from the release, some of our seasons were about to end and give spectacular and exciting finales. is one of them secret attack, Marvel’s breakthrough, which featured a legendary S.H.I.E.L.D. agent trying to deal with an alien invasion of Earth. Samuel L. This production starring Jackson has divided opinion, but remains one of the most widely seen productions today.

Apart from them, another superhero plot also won the hearts of the audience. Only this time, it’s an HBO Max animation about Superman. Light and funny, the series fell into popular taste and appears on the most-watched lists almost every week.

And, speaking of the most-watched acts, anyone who thinks that only the most popular streams like HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney+ have been successful is wrong.

Keeping up with the cutting edge, Apple TV+ features four titles on our list this month, one of them air hijacking, a short, engaging series that will leave thrill-seekers gnawing on their teeth. Want to know what’s left? Then check out our list below.

10. Operation Lioness

Launched in late July, Operation Lioness managed to win the hearts of the subscribers and cemented its place among the most watched monthly top 10 series. The production tells the story of Cruz Manuelos (Lesla de Oliveira), a trauma-torn Marine who tries to infiltrate a group of militant women in order to fight such an organization.

Produced by Zoe Saldana (Avatar: The Way of Water) and Nicole Kidman (aquaman), the series also stars Morgan Freeman (batman the dark knight), Michael Kelly (House of cards) and Nicole herself.

Anyone who likes a good detective story will surely be delighted with its making. Remember that eight episodes are now available on Paramount+.

9. Among Strangers

Continue to be successful among the public, among strangers Made its place in the list of most watched series in July. in the plot, already eternal Spider Man Tom Holland brought to life Danny Sullivan, a boy who was the first convict in the United States to be acquitted of heinous crimes due to his multiple personality disorder.

The plot is based on the true story of Billy Milligan, and explores his various identities as well as the events that led him to commit such crimes.

also starring Amanda Seyfried (Mama Mia!), the series ended in late July and all 10 episodes can now be viewed on Apple TV+.

8. Foundation

second season of the series foundation It hit streaming in July, causing fans to rush to see it, resulting in the eighth spot on our list.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s classic book of the same name, this work is a science fiction tale and tells how Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) – a scientist who uses the laws of matter to make predictions about the future – builds a Is. Protect the Empire Galactic and the New Empire in the future.

with a futuristic plot, foundation managed to earn 86% positive reviews from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and can be viewed on Apple TV+

7- My adventures with superman

It’s nothing new that series and movies about superheroes are successful with the public and since its release, this animation has won HBO Max subscribers.

Taking traces of the anime, the series brings a more affectionate and gentle Superman and at times even naive. In the storyline, she is divided between protecting the city from crime and her job as a reporter, in addition to spending time with her friends Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. Together the three navigate the hardships of their early 20s and share the pains and joys of that phase.

Those who watch the series with the original audio will get the voices of Jack Quaid (boys), Alice Lee and Ishmael Sahid. Remember that episodes are released weekly and you can watch them on HBO Streaming.

6. Hijacking

Another Apple TV+ success that couldn’t be missed on the list of most watched series in July air hijacking The production stars Idris Elba (Luther) and follows a seven-hour flight that is taken by surprise by a group of hijackers.

The crew also includes Sam Nelson, a successful negotiator who will use his skills to try to save everyone’s lives. However, what seemed like a solution soon turns out to be a very risky approach.

With a thrilling storyline, excellent moments of suspense and a plot that moves forward in real time, the British series has managed to win over a loyal audience and has seven episodes that can be streamed on Apple Streaming.

5. Jack Ryan

Launched in 2018, jack ryan It emerged as a great promise to Prime Video, but suffered a weak second season and a forced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. This resulted in the series ending its fourth (and final) season now in 2023, without the reputation it had envisioned.

Nevertheless, the arrival of new episodes was enough to arouse the public’s curiosity and propel the detective series to fifth place on our list.

It’s worth remembering that the new episodes deliver an outcome for Jack, who is forced to deal with Thomas (John Schwab), a former CIA director accused of corruption. Anyone who wants to give the series a chance can watch it on Amazon Streaming.

4. silo

It’s Impossible To List The Most Viewed Series In July And Skip silo Outside. Based on the trilogy of the same name by author Hugh Howe, the series is a futuristic science fiction thriller set in a post-apocalyptic dystopia.

On Earth, only 10,000 survivors of the chaos are hidden in underground silos, but no one knows who built such places and why. Furthermore, whenever anyone tries to trace the origin of the mystery, he has to face fatal consequences.

One day, after the residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliet (Rebecca Ferguson, from Mission: Impossible 6 – Fallout Effects) is revolted by the situation and decides to start his own investigation. However, she could not have imagined that she would have to face so many dangerous dangers.

It also stars Rashida Jones, Tim Robbins and Harriet Walter. silo Can be viewed on Apple TV+.

3- Sorceress

One of Netflix’s most famous productions, Magician It also earned a spot on our list of most watched shows for July. This success is due to the fact that the last five episodes of the third season reached streaming on the 27th.

This new batch of chapters served to continue the story of the wizard Geralt and mark the departure of Henry Cavill to the lead role. Although the fourth season has been confirmed by Netflix, the protagonist will be played by Liam Hemsworth (hunger games) in the new episode.

If you want to watch the series, now you can stream it on Netflix.

2. Bear

Chaotic, intense and well constructed, Bear became one of the biggest hits on Star+ and, with the second season arriving in early August, it was already expected that subscribers would be rushing to marathon it on streaming.

starring Jeremy Allen White (shameless), the series follows a chef named Carmi who returns to her hometown to run the family’s small restaurant. This suggests that, in addition to dealing with the grief resulting from his brother’s death, he still has to learn to live with the personalities of each of his employees.

Addressing topics such as family and work relationships, Bear, as it was originally called, received a 99% approval from experts on Rotten Tomatoes. If you want to watch it, you can press play on Star+ now.

1. Secret Invasion

Finally, at the top of our list secret attackSamuel L. The MCU series, starring Jackson, arrives on Disney+ in June. In the plot, Detective Agent Nick Fury is trying to deal with aliens who have decided to invade Earth. Alone and without anyone to trust, he decides to go into the field to solve the problem.

With episodes being released weekly and the last one arriving for streaming on the 26th, secret attack divided public opinion. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series received only 52% audience approval.

Despite this disappointing result, the highlight of the production is its star cast, which also includes Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn and Oscar nominee Olivia Colman.

Anyone who wants to watch the series can now marathon it on Disney Streaming.