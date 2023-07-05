Young Thug’s ‘Business is Business’ debuts at #2 on Billboard

“Business Is Business” gives the album Young Thug their eighth top 10 project on the Billboard 200.

Last Sunday (2), Magazine Board reported the latest release of young thugsThe album “Business is Business” made its debut on the list. Billboard 200 in the second place. The disc sold 89 thousand units. unfortunately for genius YSLfrom the album “One Thing at a Time” morgan wallenmanaged to retain the first position on the charts.

The album “Business is Business” gives young thugs His eighth top 10 project on the Billboard 200. Earlier, the album “So Much Fun” from 2019, the compilation “Slim Language 2” from 2021 and the album “Punk” both reached the first position on the list.

In its initial release, “Business is Business” came out with 15 songs and many partnerships, including names such as Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Gotit, Future, Yak Gotti and many more. However, a few days after its release, metro boominwho served as the album’s executive producer, released a reworked version of the work, featuring two additional songs and guest appearances. nicki minaj and deceased Juice WRLD,

On Saturday (1st), TMZ interviewed producer Southside about working on Thug’s record and he declared it “the best we’ve ever seen from an incarcerated artist”. He also revealed how long it took to realize the album. “A short period of time, a week, two weeks. You know we move fast, we work really fast,” he said.

The first full-fledged project of “Business is Business” young thugs Since his arrest in 2022, the prosecution against the criminal organization YSL, District Attorney of Georgia, fanie willisIt is alleged that this group is a syndicate responsible for crimes across the state. The rapper faces eight felonies, including carrying a weapon and drugs; Each case carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.