Wandinha: The Second Season Doesn’t Include the Worst Storyline of the Series

first season of wandinha It was a huge hit for Netflix, but that doesn’t mean it was perfect. The series about young Wandinha Addams (Jenna Ortega) has made a number of startling choices — from turning a beloved dark family comedy into a teen murder mystery to filling the character with a longing for the apparent privacy of normalcy. Both options were awkward and weird. But the most serious mistake of the series can not be compared with anything. The mistake involved an extremely mild love triangle with Wandinha in the middle.

Most of the first season’s runtime consisted of Vandinha looking plainly annoyed or, in rare cases, secretly looking slightly amused. This all happened when two boys from school repeatedly tried to date her.

For longtime “Addams Family” fans, the plot was confusing from the start. After all, Wandinha has historically been portrayed as a self-confident lone wolf type who doesn’t really stick to the idea of ​​romantic love. Christina Ricci’s version of the character, already cultured at this point, has never aspired to be anything other than her dangerously different self. So it was frustratingly out of character to see this version of Wandinha yearn for normalcy in the form of a dating life.

Other than that, the people were normal. There’s Tyler (Hunter Doohan), a barista and classmate who turns out to be a demon named Hyde. Also, Xavier (Percy Hines White), a boy with artistic magical powers, who was briefly accused of the Nevermore murders.

love triangle is out of season 2

Image: Disclosure.

Luckily, though, series star and newly promoted creator Ortega has listened to fans’ feedback and confirmed to Variety that the love triangle will no longer exist when the series returns for a second season.

Also read: Wandinha: The second season could be an unexpected return

“We are ruling out any romantic love interests wandinhaWhich is really great.” He told the agency. Instead, she says: “We decided we wanted to focus a little more on the scary aspect of the show., This is exciting too. The series briefly demonstrated its ability to delve into horror last season with a bloody, slightly amusing finale involving piranhas, but it rarely touched the dark side of its source material. Speaking with Elle Fanning for the Actors On Actors panel, Ortega hinted that she’ll be taking a less serious look when the series returns: “Because it’s so light-hearted, and this kind of show with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you wouldn’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

It is very exciting to hear all this. Rarely has a new series been given the chance to deeply course correct — and its star was able to openly outline those course corrections — the way it did. wandinha He has done. After peaking at the first season that became famous on TikTok, the team behind the series may be back with more. So it’s promising that he’s clearly chosen to listen to fans, critics, and Ortega alike.

Ortega feels a responsibility towards the character

Image: Disclosure.

Ortega says her role as producer this season feels like a “natural progression” of her time on the series, where she previously noted she rewrote some of her character’s lines. He also choreographed Wednesday’s outstanding dance sequence. ,we were already throwing around a lot of ideasOrtega shared,and i’m a very practical person, i want to know what’s up,

In the first season, in addition to script reinforcement, this practical work included learning the cello, fencing, canoeing, and German. It all amounts to scenes that showcase the multiplicity of Wandinha’s talents.

According to Ortega, his intense involvement in the creative process has much to do with the unique fame of the character created by cartoonist Charles Addams. ,With a character like Vandinha, who is loved by people and is a legend, I really didn’t want to misunderstand him.,” she noted. ,That’s why I try to interact as much as possible.She describes meeting the show’s writers as well as executive producer Tim Burton in such an environment. “It was naturally very collaborative” and decided as a group what best suited the show and his character.

wandinha There is no premiere date for its second season.

Post navigation

About the Author