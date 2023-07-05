VALORANT: Which teams will compete for the last place in the Americas at Worlds, Champions 2023? | riot games | eSports | video games | Argentinean | Chile | Brazil | DEPO-GAME

For the 2023 season, Riot Games has announced that it will be making major changes to Pro Circuit. VALORANTespecially in Latin America and North America. The big problem is that there are four servers in the region: two from Latin America, Brazil and the north of the continent. For this reason, the competition has been unified to improve competitiveness.

After this change, Brazil excelled in the results, while North America and Latin America are fighting for the remaining places in the World Cup. LOUD, the reigning Champions League champions, already have a guaranteed place in the 2023 competition, while the rest of the clubs will only have to fight for the one remaining spot.

There are currently nine qualified teams: Evil Geniuses, NRG, LOUD, Fnatic, Team Liquid, FUT Esports, Paper Rex, DRX and T1. It remains to meet with a representative from America, others from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

China has three quotas, which will be determined only on July 16th. Whereas the Americas Last Chance Qualifier will run from July 15th to 23rd. Leviathan is one of the favorites for Latin American clubs to win a place in the Champions League, but they will have to compete with North American giants.

Cloud9 is the club with the best results, so it will start from the semi-finals of the tournament, just like Leviathan. The Sentinels will play 100 Thieves in the quarterfinals, while FURIA will have to wait for an opponent to decide the matchup between MIBR and KRÜ Esports.

Teams that will participate in the Americas Last Chance Qualifier

MIBR

KRY eSports

Guardians

100 thieves

FURY eSports

Cloud 9

Leviathan

The tournament will begin on July 15, and the face-to-face format will be retained at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles, USA. You will be able to follow all the games on the official VALORANT LA Twitch channel.

Please be aware that Riot Games has granted broadcast permissions to various content creators in the region. So you can watch the World Cup qualifiers with your favorite streamer.

Where can I watch the Americas Last Chance Qualifier?

