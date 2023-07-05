Valorant: two Latin American representatives fall on the third day of Ascencion Americas in fights

The third day we will see the end of the group stage for the teams that compete in ascension america, After two days of seeing how the units have adapted to the level of their opponents, we have reached the point where they have already created various strategies in order to be able to better assess their opponents and have access to the next phase.

UNI VS FSN

Starting with The Union vs. Fusion on the map Pearl that the Brazilian team is starting to dominate, having Askiya Hitting hard with his Jett to make the score 7-5, at the change of sides, the attack made by the representatives of Br had a big impact on the game to go to the end with a score of 13-7. The second competition will be fracture With a more even scenario from both sides, showing a good goal that made the score 6-6, the reaction of the Brazilians was known in the second half, who set a fast pace that they controlled to take a 13-6 victory.

Content will be displayed after a short ad

9z vs TGRD

The second match will be 9z against The Guard with a map ascent chose the North Americans with a very even game during the first minutes, which left the score 6-6, in the second half the power of NA dominated the game, not allowing the opponent to answer tex this set the tone to take 13-6. The second confrontation will be in Lotus With another very even game that was again 6-6 on the scoreboard, the side switch once again benefited the defender, who won the clash with tex which puts 13-6.

Seeing these clashes, the movements in the table set the pace for a key phase that could give a direct pass to the final stage, now 6 teams are aiming to fight the match in the best possible way to be able to determine something else during the keys. We see that the teams have made an interesting step forward, but they still do not reach the level of the regions as a whole.