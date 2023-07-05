Valorant: switch to Premier before launch

Riot is applying new settings for the VALORANT Premier Ignition phase ahead of the tournament’s official launch.

Changes inside Valorant are not stopping, and while players are adapting to the arrival of a new agent. dead end, riot game Put the finishing touches on your competitive team tournament. The developer applied the changes to the beta with First phase of ignition before its official launch next August.

While the beta itself is over, Riot Lead Producer Laura La Vito disclosed that there are still some details at the request of the community to apply before it goes official. WITH First phase of ignition the registration period will be increased from four days to one week, and players will have improved SMS verification that will notify them of the time they need to register.

The check will let Premier members know when their team is ready to play. Their creation and registration process will also be improved, and game search schedules in each Zone will be adapted. As for the queue, the skill gap will be reduced in the higher divisions, while waiting times will be improved in lower ranks.

For the playoff tournament, the progress in the standings will be updated in real time, but the repechage bracket will also be removed for the losers. In the next release, teams will also have the ability to switch players between matches, and the goal is to add tactical breaks to the competitive style.

Valorant Prime Minister’s Awards

As regards remuneration for First phase of ignitionwinners will get a gun Buddy and unique titles. While those who win at least one game will receive a player card, all rewards will be distributed on August 13th, one day after the competition finals.

First phase of ignition It will be available from July 11 to August 13 and will be divided as follows: