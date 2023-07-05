Valorant: LATAM Dream Lives, Fusion Beats 00Nation in Ascencion Keys Tournament

Phase of the keys that can pass through the top of the grid to the teams participating in the tournament. ascenthaving lived three days that saw the adaptation of the seeds of regions 1 and 2 ahead of other contenders, this stage can show which teams will continue to fight because there is a double elimination to find the champion of the tournament.

00 compared to FSN

Starting with a duel 00Nation due to merger with a map of ascent it starts very strong for the northern team, who take the defensive side very well in their favor thanks to Darker which puts the Battle Sage mode at 10-2, in the second part the situation was very comfortable for the Latins, who managed to score the last rounds in their favor with a score of 13-4. The second card will fracture With Virty having taken advantage from the opening minutes, leaving the landing comfortable for their teammates who were 7-5, the game looked even at the switchover, but the games marked by Fusion were the ones that gave them the key to the game. 13-11.

M80 VS 9z

In the second competition we have a battle M80 due to 9z V split where do we see USA get good kills along with initiations that manage to hold rounds on the NA side to take 7-5 when switching sides of the game nismo This allows the North Americans to take advantage of the fact that they managed to finish the match in their favor with a score of 13-9. The second game was Lotus being a defensive side is not bad for a North American team that has managed to unleash its potential nismo to make it 8-4, in the second part the rhythm was still marked by M80, who controlled the scene in their favor and managed to take things 13-4.

This is how the first day of duels in a key stage ends, leaving two teams that reached the semi-finals in the upper bracket against the lineups that dominated the groups, it now remains to be seen whether this situation will continue or changes will begin to be noticed in this scenario. Being these days by those who determines the teams that remain in the competition, we will see what happens in each battle.