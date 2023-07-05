Valorant: Closes Game Changers Week of Confrontations, Leviathan Remains in Third Place After Defeating Six Karma

Third day of duels Game changers who aims to continue to set the pace for the competition, seeing big confrontations in both the north and south, because the scoring continues to showcase the excellent quality of each of the agents involved, now it’s time to see the last two battles that define the end of this day.

MOX VS UC

Starting with a duel Movistar Optix against Crusaders eSports on the map of Pearl where we see quite an interesting fight, because Churra he was wreaking havoc on the stage with a good aim to wipe out his opponents 9-3, things got a bit better on the switch sides, even though UC managed to set a different rhythm but MOKS had the final say. victory. At the second meeting we have Harbor with a good start on the side of MOX, who have shazmoon who punished his opponents by making the score 10-2, when switching sides, everything will remain the same, because MOX will end the match with a score of 13-3.

6K VS LION

For the second game we have six karmas due to Leviathan V Lotus it starts off strong for the sea dragon who was on his side tour who erased the lives of their opponents to make the score 8-4, in the second part the fight between both squads became quite tense, but the strength of the levianets surprised to take the victory. The second fight was Harbor that it looked more even between both sides, marking a 6-6 tie when the roles were reversed Miku It was whoever set the pace of the match who got several rounds in the match with a narrow lead that gave them a 13-10 victory along with the series.

After three days of fighting at the southern table, little has changed, because MOX tie with Sunset with 4 wins putting interesting stuff in the middle table, on the other hand things remain very similar in the north as the sea dragon stays in the same position for this week and looks to fight next to be able to move up.