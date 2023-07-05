Tom Holland’s This Career Failure Is Available On Streaming

It took a decade for the science fiction World of Chaos to hit the big screen — since 2011, studio Lionsgate had been trying to adapt author Patrick Ness’s novel into a film. However, the project was delayed due to a complicated development process.



Photo: StudioCanal GmbH / I love cinema

In 2021, Mundo em Chaos was supposed to be released in theaters with more impact, but the exhibition window turned out to be a complete mess. Just four weeks after its release in select territories, the film starring Daisy Ridley (Star Wars Rey) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) went straight to streaming.

World in Chaos takes you to a fascinating world of science-fiction

The original book has an interesting premise: Mundo em Chaos takes us to an alien planet where only men live, with no trace of the existence of women. Also men can listen to each other’s thoughts.

The plot begins with an unexpected event: Viola, played by Daisy Ridley, is a girl who suddenly appears in this male world, triggering unimaginable conflict. In particular, he is a threat to the mayor (Mads Mikkelsen) of Prentisstown, as the entire town hides a dark past.

Mundo em Chaos mesmerizes with its strange concept

At first glance, World in Chaos looks like the latest adaptation of a young adult film…

Read the article on QueroCinema

Only 10 years difference: Tom Holland’s mother is almost the same age as him in the new series and the actress explains why

The character that crippled Tom Holland’s acting career: Meet Danny Sullivan and his story in new Apple TV+ series based on a real person

Spider-Man 4 in trouble: Tom Holland demands to meet the condition to bring Marvel superhero back to life

“Taught me resilience”: this football team helped Tom Holland deal with the failure of Antre Estranhos