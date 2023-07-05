This is the Fortnite Summer Getaway event and its free rewards

Gunfights in the jungle in the midst of this season can be exhausting, so it’s a good idea to relax a little, enjoy a swim, and then continue filming. summer has come Fortnite with the Summer Getaway event, and then we’ll see what news, missions and free rewards it will bring us.

During this event, the waterfalls west of Arroyo Amalgam turned into a new area called camp at the waterfall. There’s a real party waiting for us there, as you can see in the trailer.

Healing items also returned frozen ice cream cone And Creamy signature dish. During the event fireworks It will replace the Rocket Launcher.

When does the Summer Getaway event start and until what date is it available in Fortnite?

This event starts on the morning of Tuesday 4th and ends on Tuesday 18 July 2023 at 8:00 AM (Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time).

Free quests and rewards from the Summer Getaway event at Fortnite

During the “14 Days of Summer” new missions will come into the game, which we will find in the corresponding menu in the “Summer Holidays” section. The main awards will be:

Retro Palmeralas backpack : Complete 14 Summer Getaway missions.

: Complete 14 Summer Getaway missions. Glider Dragonfly Lula : Complete 18 Summer Getaway missions.

: Complete 18 Summer Getaway missions. gesture cocktail coconut tree : Complete 24 “Summer Getaway” missions.

: Complete 24 “Summer Getaway” missions. Loading Screen “Summer Vacation”: Complete 24 “Summer Getaway” missions.

We will also receive additional rewards for completing the following missions, which will appear later during the event.

banana paper : Speak to Paradise Meowcle (July 4th)

: Speak to Paradise Meowcle (July 4th) Retro style Rani backpack : Gesture near a burning campfire. (July 8)

: Gesture near a burning campfire. (July 8) Copper Relic Pickaxe : Destroy 10 rocks (July 11)

: Destroy 10 rocks (July 11) Stela flower descent : fly 100 meters in a glider (July 12)

: fly 100 meters in a glider (July 12) Starry Summer Paper : Climb the obstacle within 30 seconds of entering the door (July 12)

: Climb the obstacle within 30 seconds of entering the door (July 12) banana backpack: Complete an exclusive mission for subscribers fortnite club.

We also learned that Meowscles Paradise Outfit Pass Missions will be launched on July 6, 2023.

It is possible that more cosmetics and surprises will arrive during the summer event. Fortnite. Stay tuned to GamerFocus to find out what’s next!

Source: official game channel on YouTube