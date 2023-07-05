There will be no more story missions in Overwatch 2: they will not be until 2024

Bittersweet news for fans of this “hero shooter” because what seemed like good and expected content for the game Blizzard it became “enjoy this because there won’t be any more”. And it lies in the fact that after the players had to forcefully swallow the news that the content for single player in Overwatch 2 (one of the promises to sell this new game) now it turns out that the little story that will be in the missions will be the only thing we will see in this 2023. doesn’t sound so bad.

What will be the story missions in Overwatch 2?

According to the same executive producer of the game, Jared Noisswhich were taken from a Twitch conversation with Emongg “players they should not expect new story missions in the next two seasonsAt least after the release of the first mission pack. In other words, there will be a couple of missions coming soon, but that’s it, so it’s best not to complete them all in one night, as is common in today’s games.

Season six Overwatch 2 It will start on August 15, which is just five days after the launch of this type of mission. As it turned out, this season will last until mid-October. If we think that the “next two seasons” will be the seventh and eighth, and that each of them will last approximately two months, then the eighth season will not begin until December and it will end until February 2024. During this entire period, there will be no more story missions.

What will happen to the history of Overwatch 2? Will it be paused?

Not necessary. It’s not our job to protect Blizzardbut from what the game has seen, there is enough material to continue the story thanks to the multimedia materials with which it feeds its narrative: animated shorts and comics are the main source of progress for this type of story and we know it will happen mini-series Overwatch, where they are sure to give continuity. But, of course, in all these formats, we will be nothing more than spectators, and not the protagonists of the plot in the game.

Do you think this is another negative moment in the game, or is the expectation due to the fact that something very good is waiting for us?