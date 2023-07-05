Theory Says Rainbow Six Will Star John Krasinski as Jack Ryan

The first episode of Jack Ryan’s final season raised suspicions that John Krasinski might soon return to the role, specifically in the Rainbow Six movie.

The suggestion occurs early on, when the character hears from the President of the United States that he would do well in politics.

The snippet was enough to remind fans what’s in the book Rainbow Six, jack ryan is the President of the United States of America.

Soon, a theory was formed that John Krasinski Somehow it is included in the upcoming film.

Rainbow Six will be directed by Chad Stahelski (John Wick 4), and it will have a script Daniel Fajemycin-Duncan it is marlon smith,

Michael B. Jordan Will return to the role of CIA agent john clarkformer Navy SEAL, one of the most popular characters in the works of tom clancy and who originally appeared in The Adventures of jack ryan,

No release date is fixed at the moment.

Read more about Rainbow Six and Jack Ryan:

The fourth and last season after a long wait Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan It eventually premiered on Prime Video with two episodes.

John Krasinski He committed to four seasons when he signed his original contract, and not only has he helped direct the last few episodes, but he’s also unofficially served as head producer and writer. .

Also, discussions are underway for a possible derivative Michael Pena Starring Ding Chavez

Peña would be introduced in the final episode of the third season as Domingo “Ding” Chávez, an important character in the works of The Avengers. tom clancy.

ChavezJoining the CIA directly from the US Army, he has held assignments in several locations including Colombia, Iran and the UK, where he served as an executive officer for Rainbow Six. The character has appeared in 22 books, seven of which are in the main series. real and immediate danger it is the sum of all Fears,