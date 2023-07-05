The streamer received the largest donation in Twitch history, but in the form of CS:GO crates

One of the ways content creators make money is through the donations their community makes to them. Whether it’s $1 or $5, all donations matter. While it’s true, we’re sure this streamer has never been more excited than when he received the biggest donation in Twitch history, but in the form of boxes of CS:GO.

Like our friends from tarreorecently ohnePixel, one of the most popular streamers Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, received a curious donation. Turns out someone sent him a bunch of boxes worth $130,000.

Thus, ohnePixel broke Ninja’s record and became the record holder for the largest donation on Twitch. While Dr. Lupo once received $1 million, the money was donated to Twitch and went to charity, so many feel he doesn’t deserve a place on the list.

Among the boxes are 2 capsules of KATO 2014 worth at least $20,000. Thus, you have in your hands some of the most valuable and coveted boxes in the scene. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Luckily, ohnePixel isn’t going to keep all the joy of opening a bunch of boxes of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In fact, he will open them with his community in a stream that will take place on the night of July 7th.

Now the question is, why would anyone give him so many boxes? In recent weeks, Valve has been fighting money laundering in their game. Due to the above, several people suspected of using FPS for this purpose have been banned. Thus, it is said that whoever donated the boxes was afraid that justice would come to him after winning $4 million in skin betting and gave away so many boxes to ohnePixel to prevent them from being lost. That is, he fears that Valve is going to ban him.

