the origin of the name and the evolution of women’s swimwear to the present day

No.or summer begins until the bikini is taken out of the box stored in the closet. Now it is very common to see this feminine outfit on the beaches, but this was not always the case. Until the 1940s, bathing suits were commonplace. However, the French engineer Louis Reard was the one who showed the world what he called “two parts”..

World Bikini Day is celebrated on July 5 because it was on this day, and in 1946. this engineer hired stripper Micheline Bernardini to present the outfit. No other professional model wanted to wear it given the novelty of the clothes.

The idea spread like wildfire and quickly became fashionable. However, the final name was received later, when the Americans conducted nuclear tests on the atolls of the Marshall Islands. One of them was called “Bikini”, and fashion brands decided to give it that name.

Ursula Andress

What was the evolution of the bikini?

Even though its use spread rapidly, rejection was also huge. For a long time it was forbidden to the public and even Vogue magazine turned it down. But some movie stars, such as Marilyn Monroe or Brigitte Bardot, used it regularly, so photos with him became famous.

For the design, Reard took a bra and two pieces of fabric cut into triangles, which was a real revolution compared to the swimwear that was used at the time. Although the competitor came out. Fashion designer Jacques Chaim also designed his own bikinis, although he wore very short trousers or skirts. for the bottom. He named them “Atoms”.

Marilyn Monroe.

However, the latter promoted it as if it were the smallest swimsuit in the world, while the engineer had a much smaller one. So it was the latter that got the design patent.

The most conservative at the time considered this a provocation. However, others saw it as an expression of women’s freedom to choose how they wish to present themselves to the public.. Feminists saw this as an opportunity, and its use by actresses gave way to ordinary women who began to use it with confidence.