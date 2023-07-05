The new haircut trend is taking over the salons

“Ghost layers” have come along to fill the gap for those who want to experiment with layering but don’t want to commit to a major change. The term refers to a haircut technique that is used to create a subtle layered texture without losing the desired length.

Jennifer Korb, a celebrity stylist, explains: “This technique involves cutting the hair at an angle, creating soft layers that are barely visible to the naked eye. The idea is to create movement and dimension in the hair without changing the overall shape or length of the hair.”

What are “ghost layers”?

Phantom layers are a subtle way to add texture and density to your hair without any obvious cuts. Sarah Potempa, a celebrity hairstylist, describes this technique as “a happy medium between a blunt haircut and a shag.”

To achieve ghost layers, stylists use a special technique that may involve cutting individual sections of hair in a specific pattern, placing weight on longer sections of hair.

Who Should Get “Ghost Layers”?

Almost anyone who wants to add density and texture to their hair can benefit from ghost layers. These subtle layers are especially effective on thin hair, as they help create the appearance of thicker hair. Plus, they’re great for thicker hair, helping to add dimension and movement without losing overall thickness and length.

However, experts caution that short, very curly hair may want to avoid the ghost layering technique, as may those looking to remove maximum weight from their hair.

phantom layers on celebrities

Loose waves, beach waves, and even straight hair can come alive with the use of ghost layers. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Emily Ratajkowski proudly showed off their phantom layers, adding dimension and movement to their hairstyles.

Regardless of your hair type or desired length, the Ghost Layering technique can bring a whole new element of style and sophistication to your look. With the skill and experience of your stylist, you can explore this new trend and discover a new way to love your hair.

How are “phantom layers” created?

Achieving the “ghost layers” requires a careful and specific technique. According to celebrity hairstylist Kieron Justin, this technique involves creating a halo, diamond or star on the top of the head by dividing it into separate sections, cutting the length and flipping the section with the square layer technique. Can be layered. This strategy adds weight through layers achieved within the chosen section pattern, adding subtle layering and movement to the surface.

Best Examples of “Phantom Layers”

The use of “ghost layers” can be seen in a variety of hairstyles, all adding unmatched volume and dynamism. Some notable examples include:

Loose Waves: Ghost layers and loose waves are a perfect combination, giving you a naturally voluminous and flowing look.

Beach Waves: The beach at Ana de Armas features effortless waves that are given an extra boost of volume with the help of ghost layers.

Long Straight Hair: Even straight hair can get a touch of volume with ghost layers, as shown by Emily Ratajkowski’s look.

Fringe hair: Phantom layers can add texture and density to hair even with bangs, as demonstrated by Maya Jama.

“Ghost Layers” are here to redefine the way haircuts are viewed and experienced. With this technique, it is now possible to add density and texture to the hair without compromising on the desired length. Whether you’re looking for a change of style or just a touch of sophistication, “ghost layers” are one trend that’s here to stay.

No matter the hair type, “ghost layers” can bring a touch of beauty and dimension. This technique allows you to maintain the desired length of your hair, as well as create an elegant and sophisticated look by adding subtle volume and movement. Consult your hairstylist about adding “ghost layers” to your next haircut.