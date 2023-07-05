The motto and hashtag were launched for The Town and the Rock in Rio festivities; Understand – 7/4/2023 – News

Tadzio France

News reporter*

To reduce the carbon emission in the atmosphere, to make the environment healthy, to raise awareness among the new generations and of course to have a lot of fun. “For decarbonization” is the objective, motto and hashtag adopted by The Town and Rock in Rio festivals in partnership with the company NeoEnergia. The action aims to promote solutions for decarbonisation of events that also serve the music industry. The commitment was formalized in a press conference held last Monday (03) at the Museum of Tomorrow, Rio de Janeiro. Representatives from the business, artistic and government sectors debated sustainable actions capable of reducing carbon emissions.

Fernando Alvim Banda Afrosided was invited to talk about the jingle/manifesto they created for the campaign

The principle of this action is to reduce and balance the carbon footprint, i.e. prevent and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, in addition to the adoption of cleaner energy sources. This mission has been much discussed by experts in recent decades and now aims to reach new and more open audiences. “It is a partnership that we can call strategic. It captures the attention of young music fans, brings decarbonization to their minds, and can engage them in sustainable actions,” said Eduardo Capellstegui, CEO of NeoEnergia.

The power sector company is committed to investing in the search for energy solutions for future events, starting with the supply of clean energy for the 2024 Rock in Rio edition, a benchmark celebration in sustainability. Efforts to raise awareness of the new generations will already be present in the first edition of the festival The Town, to be held at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo from 2 to 10 September.

Roberto Medina, CBRO of Rock World, the company responsible for both festivals, recalls that Rock in Rio has been taking actions to balance the carbon footprint since 2006. “Of the 22 editions held since its creation, 18 had neutralized their emissions. We have already offset 420 thousand tons through reforestation projects in Portugal and Brazil”, she said. She sees the new partnership as a big step towards something bigger. “For this purpose we have more resources than ever before. There were not as many people as there are now. NeoEnergia will help us find even more solutions for decarbonisation. We are looking for innovative solutions”, he says.

Fernando Alvim NeoEnergia has already ensured the supply of clean energy

Ana Toni, National Secretary for Climate Change, said the time was ripe to talk about the environment and the fight against climate change. “It is a priority in Brazil and in the world. “Climate change is also a change in habits, a development model and, above all, a change in technology. This debate is fundamental. RIR mobilizes the people who need to be part of this change, young people”, he explained.

“Today, companies are called upon to re-engage with sustainable goals. And one of them is the power of electricity to decarbonize the economy. Society must be made aware of the importance of generating energy from renewable sources,” said Solange Ribeiro, Vice President of Regulation, Institutional and Sustainability at NeoEnergia.

Luis Justo, CEO of Rock World, recalled that over the past few years, RIR has implemented a number of actions in the countries it has visited. In just two editions in Rio de Janeiro alone, even doubling the size of the festival, reduced energy consumption by 62%. Among other initiatives, the festival has also planted over four million trees in the Amazon, the equivalent of capturing carbon on the order of 600,000 tonnes of CO2.

City

The Town Festival in São Paulo in September will be the first to experience the work of the partnership with NeoEnergia. It will begin with a symbolic action: For each event attendee, the company will exchange a traditional lamp for an LED one in schools, hospitals, non-profits and low-income communities in subsidized areas where the company operates. Will provide in the distribution of energy in Brazil. The initiative is part of the energy efficiency program regulated by the National Electric Energy Agency (ENAIL). The idea is to use the changing light bulbs as an awareness and education tool.

Fernando Alvim Sustainable tasks discussed by the participants

The action to replace inefficient lamps with models that save up to 40% compared to compact fluorescent lamps (15W) aims to avoid energy waste and, as a result, contribute to sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to reducing the effects caused by CO² emissions, NeoEnergia will supply solar-powered light poles and electric vehicles for The Town that will be used to host festivals in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The Town will feature shows from Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Iggy Azalea, Bebe Rexha, Maroon 5, Kim Petras, Marina Cena, Jao, Gloria Groove, Luisa Sonja, Greg Queen, Pablo Vittar, among many others. Rock in Rio will be held in 2024. NeoEnergia has already guaranteed the supply of clean energy for the traditional festival in Rio, as well as the plans that will be implemented in the lead up to the event.

sustainable afrocity

One of the city’s national attractions, the Bahian band Afrosided, was invited to speak on the occasion about the jingle/manifesto they created for the campaign, “Juentos pela decarbonização”, and their relationship with protecting the environment. Was also talked about. “Decarbonizing is also decolonizing. Because we think about how some violent activities affect people who still live away from nature, such as the Quilombola community, the native peoples, the outskirts. Environmental racism affects everyone”, said José Macedo, MCDO, a member of the group.

The group’s MCs and dancers highlight that they are also part of a collective social project, a course of action whose individual thinking influences the collective. “This is the first campaign we are running with a large company, which is also concerned with environmental responsibility, and whose discourse is being put into practice. It is very important for us”, he concluded.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of NeoEnergia.